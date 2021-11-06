Listen to the 1973 song ‘Khalik Hena Pt 1’ from legendary Arabic Diva Warda

We’ve been loving the work of French label We Want Sounds of late. Their taste is impeccable. From their Ryuichi Sakamoto reissue series to the forthcoming 1973 LP Giant + Guitar from legendary Egyptian guitarist Omar Khorshid, to an 80’s Parisian world funk album from Don Cherry, to Tokyo Dreaming an amazing compilation of Japanese left field pop, they’re steadily releasing albums that we didn’t realise tbat we needed in our life – but that’s only because we didn’t know they existed.

This track is from legendary Arabic Diva Warda, who was born in Paris from an Algerian father and a Lebanese mother and went on to widespread success across the Arabic world. It’s from her 1973 album Khalik Hena, which with a full Egyptian orchestra blends traditional and modern instrumentations (electric guitar, organ). It’s pretty amazing work, very evocative of a time and place with a sublime funky groove. She’s even been sampled by J Dilla. Anyway enjoy ‘Khalik Hena Pt 1’ and check the incredible We Want Sounds catalogue here.

You can find Khalik Hena here.