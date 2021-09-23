Listen to the Kenny and Dolly of Gore Rap on MC Bushpig’s new album

MC Bushpig, known for their work in Suicidal Rap Orgy, Butchers Harem and Passenger of Shit has dropped a new EP, the cheerfully titled and quite timely Vomit War Chronicles. This track features some extreme screech work from Dollyrot and the combination of the two vocalists I think you’ll agree rivals Kenny and Dolly’s famous duet ‘Islands In The Stream.’ Except this is more meaningful, possibly because Kenny and Dolly weren’t singing about ‘anal maggots.’

Their music is extreme to say the least, politically incorrect, violent gratuitious, brutal and often pretty damn funny. It’s pretty insane and unrelenting music, a seedy DIY breakcore, shitcore, gorecore with searing electronics, a horror movie aesthetic and with song titles like ‘vomit enema ecstacy,’ it’s not entirely subtle.

This is what they have to say about it:

“STILL TRUE TO THE ORIGINAL BLUE PRINT OF SCREAMRAP + AUSTRALIAN HORRORCORE aka BRUTAL HORRORCORE / GORERAP STARTED LONG LONG AGO WELL BEFORE SCREAMRAP OR TRAP METAL WAS TRENDY. WARNING ! NOT FOR SOFT WEAK MINDED CONFORMISTS !”

Vomit War Chronicles is out now via Shit Wank Records. You can find it here.