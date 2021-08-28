Listen to Robin Fox’s disjointed machine funk from his forthcoming album

In 2020 Robin Fox went to QLD and was forced to stay in hotel quarantine for two weeks. Luckily he took with him A 6U modular system (and Korg SQ1 sequencer) to keep himself occupied. The result is this strange kind acid electronic machine funk – which is unlike anything we’ve heard from him thus far. It’s (gasp), verging on dance music or at least dance music that way Fox would create it. So despite the solitude, the boredom and the frustration that he no doubt experienced the good news is that we’re the winners.

We’ve been big advocates for Fox’s work for a number of years now. You can read a cyclic Selects he did for us here.

This is what he has to say about his forthcoming album Waking Fever Dream:

“Over the years I have come to understand the composition of electronic music as sculpture with voltage. It’s a plastic medium and I like to think of the sensation of hearing as a type of feeling that is more muscular than ethereal (which it is in its essence). So these tracks are carvings if you like. Peaks and troughs of electromagnetic energy coaxed into an order that made sense at the time.”

Waking Fever Dream is released the 3rd of September 2021 via Room40. You can find it here.