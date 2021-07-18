Listen to Frank Foster’s seminal big band protest funk from 1972

Wewantsounds have reissued American saxophonist/arranger Frank Foster’s 1972 jazz funk protest album originally recorded for the Mainstream label. Foster, best known for his work with Count Basie assembled an 18 piece funky big band including the likes renowned players like Elvin Jones, Jan Hammer, and Airto Moriera and blasted out this epic slab of spiritual protest fusion. Weirdly enough the album was rediscovered in the 90’s acid jazz scene and was sampled by Japanese group the United Future Orchestra.

Foster is an icon, he has worked with everyone from Jimmy Smith to Donald Byrd, from Thelonious Monk to Quincy Jones, Dizzy Gillespie, George Benson and numerous others. He’s even won two Grammys. He was a bandleader from 1953 and recorded for the likes of Blue Note, Prestige and Concord Jazz.

The Loud Minority is out now via Wewantsounds. You can find it here.