Listen to David Chesworth and Bill McDonald’s live performance from 1984

‘Delay’ comes from a live to air duo recording from ABC 3AR from 1984. It’s from a performance at Trinity College Chapel of Melbourne artist David Chesworth (Essendon Airport) and bassist Bill McDonald, who has played with everyone from Michael Hutchence to Neneh Cherry to Paul Kelly. This recording is being issued for the first time by Chapter Music on the album Drive Time, which incorporates the entire performance.

This is what David has to say about it:

“”Back then 3AR was the posh classical leaning station. Myself (on vocals and a DX7 keyboard) and Bill McDonald (on bass) received an unlikely invitation to perform in Trinity Chapel at Melbourne University. We were pitted against an organist playing Bach on the chapel’s organ. A live announcer in chapel’s choir stalls would make announcements into the dark empty space about the traffic and the gloomy weather. Our Roland 606 drum machine was fed into an amp and reverberated through the expanses of the chapel.”

Drive Time will be released via Chapter Music on the 3rd of September 2021. You can find it here.