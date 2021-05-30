Listen to a live track from Springtime the new group from Gareth Liddiard, Jim White and Chris Abrahams

Springtime is a trio made up of Gareth Liddiard (The Drones/ Tropical Fuck Storm), Jim White (Dirty Three/Xylouris White) and Chris Abrahams (The Necks). They’ve just put this live version of their track ‘Penumbra’ on Bandcamp, recorded at their 2nd ever show at Brunswick Ballroom Melbourne on the 13th of May 2021. It’s a taster fora full length album due later in the year which they promise “combines elements of free-jazz, lyricism, improvisation, avant-garde and experimental noise.”

They’re also playing at Vivid Sydney Festival on August 7th at the Sydney Opera House. You can find out more here.

You can find Penumbra on their Bandcamp page here.