Visit a new virtual exhibition showcasing the history and legacy of electronic music

Music, Makers & Machines is a permanent online resource and portal – a virtual exhibition showcasing the history and legacy of electronic music. And its remarkably comprehensive.

It has been created through the collaboration of over 50 international cultural partners spanning 15 countries, including museums, archives, festivals, educational establishments, industry experts and pioneers from the electronic music scene. Contributors include XL Recordings (UK), Innervisions (DE), Kompakt (DE), Kitsuné (FR), Moogseum – Bob Moog Foundation (US), WDR – West German Broadcasting (DE), Museum of Youth Culture (UK), Clubcommission Berlin (DE), Deutsches Museum (DE), Visit Düsseldorf (DE), SMEM – Swiss Museum for Electronic Music Instruments (CH), Amsterdam Dance Event (NL), Philharmonie de Paris (FR) Barbican Centre (UK), Black Cultural Archives (UK), Hayward Gallery (UK), Chicago History Museum (US), Sydney Opera House (AUS), Nakamura Keith Haring Collection, Hokuto (JP) to name but a few.

The features are too numerous to mention here, but include ‘AR Synth’ – an online AR/3D experiment that helps everyone to create, compose and interact with five famous synthesizers from the collection of the Swiss Museum for Electronic Music Instruments (SMEM). There are also exhibitions including UK based phatmedia’s Iconic Flyer Collection of 10,000 digitized flyers, A Brief History of Early Dubstep, Detroit Techno: The Sound House of Mirrors, Blacktronika – King Britt (DJ, label founder and professor at University of California San Diego) exploring black innovators in electronic music, curated and with a dedicated soundtrack and a section about How Grime Took Over the UK.

There are also sections on pioneers and innovators like Daphne Oram, Harold Faltermeyer, Suzanne Cianni, Tangerine Dream and Yellow Magic Orchestra. You can even chart Moog’s throughout the years or find out more about the Arp. There’s even a section on Melbourne’s ridiculously rare Transaudio synth – which you may remember we had Robin Fox play for us at Mess.

This interactive collection is available via Google Arts & Culture, Google’s not-for-profit platform. You can find it here.