Win a copy of Tim Koch’s Scordatura album

Recently we became pretty excited about Tim Koch’s latest release Scordatura, which we suggested “…comes across like some kind of post jazz electronic sound design,” an epic album which saw him processing his own live instrumentation. You can read our review here.

We wanted to know more so we reached out and had a pretty comprehensive chat about everything from the genesis of the album to his days as part of Surgery Records. You can read the interview here. One thing that came up was his peculiar fascination with releasing the album on dead technology – compact disc, cassette, VHS & 8-Track. Well he has kindly offered to give away 3 copies of Scordatura to Cyclic readers, however he wants something in return.

We have 3 copies of Scordatura to give away on your choice of compact disc or cassette. To win just email bob@cyclicdefrost.com and answer the following question:

What format would you like to see Tim release Scordatura on?

(Include whether you would like it on compact disc or cassette. We’ll contact the winning entries for their address details)

The more insane and ludicrous your answer the better, carrier pigeon? Fax? Sure why not?

Entries close 5pm AEST Tuesday 16th of Feb, and we’re sorry to say this is only open to those in Australia due to ridiculous international postage rates. Sorry. In the meantime you can find Scordatura here.