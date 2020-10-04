Watch/ listen to Liquid Architecture as part of Unsound Kraków 2020: Intermission

‘Listening with the Pandemic’ starts at 10pm tonight, Sunday 4th of October in Melbourne, 1pm in Krakow. This is the 3rd and final session.

Featuring: Sean Dockray, Yeshi Milner (Data for Black Lives), Mark Andrejevic, Thao Phan, Vladan Joler, Andrew Brooks, Shannon Mattern, Jasmine Guffond and more

Attend (free and open to all): https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vpRtci5OQBOWzteAhS2EeA

Stream – https://youtu.be/vuNmI9Xdgpo

Explore – https://machinelistening.exposed/curriculum/

This is an explanation of it:

“The third of three experimental Zoom sessions investigating the coming world of listening machines in all its dystopian and utopian dimensions.

From the perspective of the machine listening industry, the pandemic is not an intermission, it’s an opportunity: a dream come true. Thoughtlessness, touchlessness, wakewordlessness: listening with the pandemic, these and other tendencies of machine listening are more apparent than ever, only blanketed now in the twin auras of inevitability and social good. What’s clear is that machine listening will not be put back in its box. Imaginative work will have to be done to provoke something more emancipatory or constructive in the pandemic’s wake. As Shannon Mattern puts it: “When the sounds of the pandemic recede, how will our hearing be changed?”