Book in for a free session on Mixing and Mastering from Ghostly International

US label Ghostly International recently began an educational series, offering a first-hand opportunity for developing musicians and professionals of all ages to engage with Ghostly artists and help demystify some of the processes of creating, composition, licensing, workflows, creating music for film, television and games and numerous other fascinating areas.The events feature workshops, live demos, talks, and Q&As on various topics related to pursuing paths in music, both as artists and industry professionals.

Their next one is on Mixing and Mastering, and features DJ SWISHA (Fool’s Gold), Josh Eustis (Telefon Tel Aviv), Gloria Kaba (Producer & Engineer), and Heba Kadry (Mastering Engineer), and will be moderated by Kevin McHugh (Valence Studios).

It’s on October 29th on Ghostly’s Twitch. It is free to view and will be archived for 14 days.

You can find out more and RSVP here.