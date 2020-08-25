Three Lobed Recordings 20th Anniversary Releases

It’s hard to imagine that Three Lobed Recordings is 20 years old now. From its initial birthing with a weighty slab from Bardo Pond, appropriately entitled Slab, through releases from Jack Rose, Six Organs of Admittance, Sunburned Hand of the Man, MV & EE and the recent ex-Polvo Silver Scrolls excellent debut LP, TLR has been pushing out marginal explorative music for, well 20 years now.

To celebrate this milestone TLR are releasing a bunch of new records, and bundling a subscription service which includes special editions, bonus albums and t-shirts. The first record to be announced in this series is Soundkeeper, a new double album by the Gunn-Truscinski Duo. As expected Soundkeeper is a momentous journey of sprawling psychedelic freeform exploration that definitely doesn’t sit still, but moves forward with the momentum of it’s own kinetic vibrations. Huh? Does that even mean anything? That is how my brain is responding while being immersed in Soundkeeper, you may feel differently and on October 9th you can find out too, since that is when this record comes out.

Thankfully you don’t have to wait that long to hear a sample, TLR have a preview track, Valley Spiral on their Bandcamp page for you to get hyped to while you wait.

<a href="http://threelobed.bandcamp.com/album/soundkeeper">Soundkeeper by Gunn-Truscinski Duo</a>

So what else was TLR planning in their series of 20th anniversary releases I hear you ask. Well you can get all the details here but aside from the Gunn-Truscinski Duo there will be new releases by Daniel Bachman, Sunburned Hand of the Man, Body/Head, Six Organs of Admittance and Sonic Youth. These albums will also be available in a subscription package that will include a bonus secret LP and a few t-shirts. Yep, that’s right. No sign of any Bardo Pond in the new releases, which is a bit of a bummer, but that’s OK.

Here’s to another 20 years!