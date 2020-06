Xerrox releases find Alva Noto (Carsten Nicolai) copying and re-copying samples until they have morphed into something entirely new. It’s a fascinating series. You can see our review of volume 2 here. We also spoke with Carsten in 2018, you can read the interview here.

“Voyage” comes from the 4th in the Xerrox series which is due out on the 19th of June. You can find it here.