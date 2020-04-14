Listen to ‘Rumbling Clouds of War Hover Over Us’ from UK outfit The Doomed Bird of Providence

So The Doomed Birds of Providence appeared in our inbox recently. They’re UK based though led by Australian Mark Kluzek who has “over ten years, explored the darker and more obscure aspects of Australian colonial history.” That’s pretty bleak territory. Judging from this title track ‘Rumbling Clouds of War Hover Over Us’ I’d be suggesting we’re talking Colonial post rock. Which is a pretty unique concept.

Except this EP is a little different as their new label 10 to 1 records (home of Simon Finn, Joolie Wood, Maja Elliott) explains:

“Kluzek has chosen to explore the escape of his grandfather Władysław Kluzek from Poland after the German invasion in WWII. A dangerous, sometimes horrific journey that took Władysław across Europe. It is a journey that eventually brought him to Scotland then on to Australia.”

You can find the Rumbling Clouds of War Hover Over Us EP here.