Listen to Portuguese producer FARWARMTH’s debut on Planet Mu

FARWARMTH is Afonso Ferreira, a Lisbon based producer who heavily processes his source material. “Shadows in the Air” comes from his new album Momentary Glow. This is what Planet Mu has to say about it:

“Built up over four years, its sources are recordings of friends and family in improvised sessions with cello, flute and accordion with Afonso on keyboards from the time he was on an artists residency in 2018.”

“Shadows In The Air”, is a strange breathless skittery beast that couldn’t sound further from all of the above sound sources. In fact much of the album sounds like strange distended pieces of warped electrics, broken down carnival rides, subterranean drones, elegant washes of static and discarded digitalia. It’s a strange atmospheric brew.

You can find Momentary Glow here.