Tapes (Jahtari etc) is bringing his cosmic medieval dub to Melbourne.

Eclectic electronic warbler Tapes (aka Jackson Bailey) is heading back to Melbourne as part of his seemingly annual antipodean adventures. He will be performing live on Friday 24th January at Colour. Bailey has just dropped a new 7″ of electronic medieval ambience under the guise of The Mail Coif called Goblin Wizard Cauldron Spell, on his own label Medieval Ditties Compendium, which seems to be sold out already. His forthcoming set promises to be something special, and knowing Jackson it could easily go in absolutely any direction. You might hear a set of digital dancehall or ambient drone. The only thing for certain is that it will be a unique musical experience. When I have seen him before it was a facemelting good time. See you there.

Event details here.