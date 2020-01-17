Buy new Room40 albums from Merzbow and Chris Watson and Support Australia’s bushfire recovery

Even in Australia we’re totally devastated by the unprecedented scale of the bushfires, where it impacts on all of us. For example despite being over 450kms away from the fire front (in Melbourne), the air verges from poor quality to hazardous and we’re blanketed in a thick fog of smoke. People have lost their lives, homes, and an unprecedented amount of bush has been burnt as well as a ridiculous amount of biodiversity and livestock has been lost. Even if people have survived their livelihood, their way of life is gone.

But there’s something you can do. Support experimental music and contribute to the bushfire recovery.

One of our favourite labels Room40 is putting their money where their mouth is. Legendary noise artist Masami Akita (Merzbow) developed a real affinity for Australian fauna when he toured last year. His new album is StereoAkuma, and he’s donating all profits to assisting wildlife recovery in the wake of the Australia bushfire crisis. Room40 will also be matching all money raised. It’s released Feb 28 on digital and cd.

If that’s not enough there’s also a new digital edition by UK field recordist Chris Watson. The Rail Trail is a 20 minute piece. This is what Chris has to say about it:

“The sunset had left us in limbo. Lewis and I were hanging over the reeds on a bend in Blackbutt creek. One hand grasping an overhanging branch whilst with the other I clung to Lewis by his belt as he hung out over the water arcing a microphone pole towards the source. The frog chorus picked up, our conversation ceased, and we tuned into the darkness.”

It’s out now and all profits go to bushfire recovery, again matched by Room40.

We’ve never experienced this before. I personally was a bushfire case manager after the Black Saturday fires in Kinglake and Flowerdale in Victoria. We’d never seen anything like it, and I’d never seen people so traumatised. This is much worse. Please help.

You can find these albums here.