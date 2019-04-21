Happy Easter mix of misguided and genius Christian music

“Turn off to hatred, turn off to fear, turn on your love to something true, turn on your love to God – he’s there” welcome to the discarded hopes dreams and tales a ecstatic morality gathering dust on the bottom of op shop shelves around the country. Christian music is a world unto itself, from jazzed up nuns, to bizarre prothletising space pirates to Zappa inspired private press soft rock, to soundtracks of drug addicted switchblade wielding youths – it’s all here. Always attempting to tap into youth culture, the church was especially challenged by the free love folk counterculture of the 60’s and worked hard to let the disaffected youth know that Jesus was one hep cat. That’s why there’s Doors soundalike Franciscus Henri’s epic refer tinged ‘John,’ complete with didgeridoo, or the clean living love in, ‘Natural High’. And we all know that children are the youths of tomorrow, and they feature prominently, asking to be forgiven for their sins or turning parables into fun supernatural adventures. It’s odd, it’s heartfelt. It’s funny and often quite clever. Happy Easter from Cyclic Defrost.