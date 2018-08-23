Listen to Richard Devine’s new work from his forthcoming album

After a break of 6 years, Atlanta based electronic musician, producer and sound designer Richard Devine returns with a new album ‘Sort\Lave’ on Venetian Snares‘ Timesig imprint.

‘Opaque Ke’ is our first taste of this. Recorded between 2016 and 2017 using Richard’s custom built Eurorack modular system and two Nord G2 Modular units, Sort\Lave features 12 tracks of intricate electronica.

This is what he has to say about it:

“I’ve been using modular synthesizers since I was 17, but have never written complete tracks using these newer systems. This was my first experiment to see if it would be possible and I probably spent about 5 years building up the systems that I used on this album.”

“I wanted the record to sound very different to my previous works which had been more cold, digital, clinical even, and had all been made using computers. The aim here was the complete opposite, to create something that felt very organic, detailed, spacious, big and warm and just as importantly, a record that you could put on and play all the way through that flowed in a seamless way.”

You can pre order and find out more here.