Listen to ‘Hidden Leaves’ from Ian MacFarlane

Following a brief stint with the legendary Australian Krautrockers Cybotron, MacFarlane produced three independent solo albums throughout the late 1970s and early 1980s. His debut LP Void Spirit, an experimental album issued under the pen name ‘Violet Lightning’, was followed by a further two albums published under his own name, the cosmic influenced Back From Beyond and finally the privately issued electro-ambient suite Planetarium.

Hidden Leaves comes from Planetarium. This rare private press cassette only album has just been issued on vinyl for the first time by Melbourne label The Roundtable. It sees MacFarlane armed with a bank of Roland synthesizers, drum machines and field recordings, spawning a mutant amalgam of German Kosmische Musik, French Library Electro and Private Issue New Age.

