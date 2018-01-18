Listen to Laurence Pike’s (PVT) ‘Life Hacks’ from his forthcoming solo album

Distant Early Warning is the debut solo album by Australian drummer, percussionist and composer Laurence Pike. You probably know him as part of PVT (formerly Pivot), Triosk and Szun Waves, though he also put out a couple of great album with Australian pianist Mike Nock. You can read our review here.

Using a sampler and percussion on Life Hacks Pike blurs the boundaries of where the sound is coming from “I’ve tried to keep the samples exclusively about my own drum sound, and tried to create a sense of musical ideas having multiple dimensions to them, a kind of musical conversation with myself while at the same time confounding the listener as to who is generating what.”

Distant Early Warning is due out on the Leaf label on the 30th of March 2018.