Watch the video for Marcus Whale’s ‘Vulnerable’

After releasing his debut album ‘Inland Sea’ last year, now Australian producer Marcus Whale shares another look inside his deeply personal record with the video clip for ‘Vulnerable’. Joining forces with filmmaker Matthew Douglas Taylor, the dark, shadowy video is a perfect backdrop to this brooding track, and another great addition to the ‘Inland Sea’ project.

‘Inland Sea’ has been a project years in the making, with the deeply personal and thoughtful record delving into challenging processes such as race, gender, sexuality and many more age-old issues. Co-produced and mixed by Nigel Lee-Yang from iconic, forward thinkers HTRK, and featuring assistance from Bree Van Reyk (percussion, drums), Rainbow Chan (on ‘1888’) among others – this is a record that cannot be placed into any one genre.

‘Inland Sea’ is out now on Good Manners. You can watch the video for ‘Vulnerable’ below;