Watch the ecstatic experimental folk on the first single from AT/DC

‘Is this too’ comes from a fascinating collaboration between Andrew Tuttle and Darren Cross. Whilst Tuttle is pretty familiar to Cyclic Defrost, you can check out his 2015 Cyclic Selects here, and our review of his 2016 album Fantasy League here.

Cross meanwhile is a guitarist and songwriter probably best known as a founder of Australian indie band Gerling, though he’s also released a bunch of solo albums as D.C Cross, music that he describes as instrumental guitar escapist music, and DREN CRSS as a vehicle for his ambient music. They’ve come together and recorded a gorgeous album of lush electronicy guitar textures, and drones with some Tuttle banjo thrown in., The album title is of course a not so subtle tip of the hat to an iconic Australian rock band.

This is what Tuttle has to say about the collaboration:

“I first knew of Darren through his earlier band Gerling, who were an inspiration to me at a time when I was absorbing new sounds, genre experimentation and discovering the broader world at large. In recent years we’ve come to know each other and become friends, as our musical paths have in many ways aligned. Darren’s D.C Cross solo/‘ecstatic’ guitar project is responsible for some of the finest current wave of that form of music going around and it’s been a pleasure hearing the project develop and expand.

After a fair bit of back and forth with the creation of my solo music over the past while, I found making this album with Darren so freeing and liberating. Darren and I gave ourselves a few parameters to work with, ruling in as much as ruling out ideas/genres/instruments, and as a result had a lot of freedom to bounce ideas off of each other. The anticipation of receiving new music to play around with, recording new sounds in return, and the emails and phone calls resulted in a really enjoyable start to 2026.”

AT/DC will be released via Someone Good/Room40 on the 2ndnd of October 2026. You can find it here