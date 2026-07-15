Unsound Adelaide: 10th – 11th of July 2026

Unsound is a unique festival that has a weirdly broad appeal, which is odd considering how strange it is. Nestled in as part of Illuminate, a winter arts festival held in Kaurna Country, Adelaide, Unsound casts a wide net of seemingly disparate acts. This is my third voyage over the mountain range to experience Unsound, and it was another well curated and presented festival, in which ghostly chamber pop sat neatly alongside cutting edge underground hip hop, and somehow it all made sense.

Friday night in Adelaide was balmy. After making the trek over the steep hills that keeps people in, or out depending on your perspective, we checked in to our room and headed under the bridge to the Lion Arts Factory for the opening night of Unsound Adelaide 2026. The Lion Arts Factory is separated into several zones, a beer garden, a bar room and a band room. The stage was set with a harp standing in the hazy glow, ready to enchant us.

New York based duo LEYA were first up. Harpist Marilu Donovan took the stage and began to pluck floating arpeggios from her detuned harp. Adam Markiewicz swaggered with the bravado of a rapper. Swigging beer he picked up his violin and bowed dissonance into the air. Standing a metre from the microphone he began to sing, an unexpected deeply operatic tone, smeared in reverb and distance, a whispered voice shouting back from the abyss. A laptop accompanied with occasional atmospheric swells and additional vocals, the act stark and minimal, standing against formality of musical tradition. A chamber music duo reconfigured to reflect the decay of late stage capitalism, an ethereal response to infinite growth, and/or projecting ritual by summoning a transcendent space. A welcome opening to the 2026 edition of Unsound Adelaide indeed.

FUJIIIIIIIIIIITA & Ka Baird were an absolute joy to behold. Two unique artists in their own right, on stage they embodied the auditory embodiment of the Philosopher’s Stone – pure sonic alchemy. FUJIIIIIIIIIIITA’s sound practice for tonight’s show centres around the sound of air. Air moving through a powered airbrush into and onto a solitary pipe from an organ, laying prone, ready for activation. Ka Baird also uses air, channeled through flutes, as well as microphones being misused, voice, and some serious vibes. This was a rare performance of two highly skilled artists, listening deeply to each other, responding to the smallest sound, becoming a single sonic entity. The interplay was joyful yet dense, playful and rich, unexpected and thrilling. FUJIIIIIIIIIIITA coaxed a plethora of sounds though his processed pipe, small percussions, loops and effects. Baird ritualistically smashed microphone together, dropping them onto the foldback wedges, yelped with animalistic freedom. None of this was noise, the two artists constantly worked to find space for each other in the set, building and dropping out, listening – always listening. A brief moment towards the end had the pair grinning wildly at each other, perhaps realising the sonic alchemy they had enticed from the ether. This was as close to perfection as improvised music can be.

The venue was quite full by now, and as a byproduct the quiet parts of the music was often drowned out by the conversations held in the adjacent bar. It was somewhat distracting, was the band room even big enough to fit the ticketed crowd? Anyway, next up was the second commissioned collaboration of the festival with 2K88, Rainy Miller and Bianca Scout (FUJIIIIIIIIIIITA & Ka Baird was the first, sorry I forgot to mention it). Taking a distinctly darker approach to sound, we are immersed in a dense haze of bass and drone by 2K88 and his tabletop of sound tools. Rainy Miller has a microphone set up in the middle of the audience, he begins by telling us that a change is going to come, before wandering off into the crowd, away from the mic, obscuring image sound and message into nothingness before eventually joining the others on stage for some autotuned vocals. Bianca Scout breathes attitude into the mic as she moves in and out of the composition, building tones, occasionally picking up a guitar and other instruments. There were no songs as such here, just a constant build of electronic music styles, dark ambient drones with trap beats. The obfuscated vocals of Miller retuned, Scout shining a torch at him and telling him we couldn’t hear him. I wasn’t sure if this was supposed to be satire, it was almost a pantomime at times. I think I get what these artists were trying to do, but it lacked any humour or self-awareness, so it fell a bit flat for me.

Brooklyn rapper billy woods doesn’t do sound check. He might be checking out a local Szechuan diner, or watching the sunset over your town, but more likely today he was sleeping off a 30 hour flight through the recently reactivated warzone airspace of Qatar. I’ve done that flight before – it’s very long, even without the threat of imperialistic death. Between sets woods performed a line check, running through some tunes from the Armand Hammer record Paraffin, using the audience as a guide to balance the music and mic. Happy enough he returned cradling a cup of Lipton’s tea, “you gotta hydrate,” before launching into Asylum, followed closely by the powerful No Hard Feelings, both from his Aethiopes album. Eschewing any kind of public face, woods lurked in the darkness of the stage, armed only with a laptop, a microphone and his eternally humble and appealingly affable persona delivering an endless supply of amazing songs. Dropping bundles of tunes from albums, woods worked his way through his back catalogue, in the process playing most of my favourite tunes of his. I felt pretty lucky to be there. Golliwog featured heavily, as expected, but the track selection was inspired. I really didn’t expect him to drop Waterproof Mascara, but he did, and it was emotionally intense, deep and powerful. Other Golliwog highlights were the skittery nightmarish Misery, A Doll Fulla Pins and the reflective Born Alone. Hiding Places also featured heavily, with Spongebob, Check Points, Spider Hole… I mean the bombs just kept hitting. The crowd was in woods’ palm, singing along, grinning from ear to ear, all deeply appreciative of seeing one of the worlds most captivating artists performing metres from them. This really felt like a cleansing, woods is an evocative storyteller, his music is always inventive and alluring, and this performance felt special and was blissful and inspiring. I hope he visits Melbourne the next time he comes to Australia.

Friday night ended here for me, the drive from Melbourne hung heavy on my eyelids and I needed to retreat to the hotel room. I heard word that the club went off, with Actress bringing the heat, turning winter into something less cold. One year I will be wise enough to fly to Unsound, and I might catch the late night vibes. We’ll see.

Saturday in Adelaide was miserable. Drizzling rain occasionally turning torrential, a tenuous excursion into the big bad world provided delicious French pastries, but Saturday Night at Unsound loomed. A new venue, this time the much larger Hindley Street Music Hall, a multi-level club with many bars, a mezzanine, and a throne underneath a Jimi Hendrix quote, begging for some Instagram love. The crowd milled in anticipation of another night of inventive music.

Opening proceedings was the impressive pairing of the highly influential Suzanne Ciani and Darren Cunningham, better known as Actress, for their performance of Concrète Waves, an ongoing collaborative experimentation between the two. The diminutively charming Ciani is surrounded by a Buchla system, amongst others, pulsing lights track along her sequences, patch cables hang free ready to connect, or break. On the other side of the table sits Actress, an Elektron box sits prominently, I am not enough of a nerd to recognise it. As the performance begins, we realise that this will not be any kind of new age love in. Harsh frequences pierce the air, an occasional rattle of sub bass kick punctuates, textures build, tones fade in and out. Ciani manipulates her modular synths in a way you’d expect from such a significant musician, dropping sounds in and out, manipulating them on the fly. Actress is a little harder to pin down, what frequency is he generating? When the beats come in, I assume it’s his doing. I don’t know much about this collaboration, but I am assuming that the Concrète name references Schaeffer, and the two artists seem to take a music concrète approach to this performance. Unlike FUJIIIIIIIIIIITA & Ka Baird the night before, there was no communication between the two, no sign of interplay. The only time I saw them make eye contact was when Ciani was trying to end the set. This isn’t intended to diminish their performance at all, more so to highlight the different musical composition techniques that were evident over the weekend. When they clicked in, this was a spectacular performance. Unexpected and adventurous, this encapsulated exactly the spirit of Unsound.

Columbian experimental pop singer Lucrecia Dalt is up next. Accompanied by a percussionist and a bass player, Dalt takes her interpretation of smooth latin jazz and puts it in a blender of dub reggae and experimental soundscapes and brings it out the other side into something not heard before. Dalt’s approach to vocal processing is impressive, on the fly manipulations, sampling, morphing and deforming the sounds until it becomes something else. Her songwriting approach is also impressive, creating cinematic swells of song, blending familiar tones with an ear for the unknown. Also worth noting is the bands penchant for headless guitars. Both Dalt and her bass player wield these instruments. This makes me think of Devo, which is never a bad thing. Anyway, the crowd sway to her gently driving songs, the percussionist frenetically playing his quirky drum set like his life depends on it. He has a floppy cymbal that makes a weird wooshy sound. For some reason I am thinking of Tom Waits, but a much softer version. The bassist, sunglasses perched on shaved head, jumps between electric and double bass. I’m not sure if it was the mix, but when they hit a particularly dub-influenced tune the bass didn’t seem to have any bite or low-end attack. This is likely on me having expectations of what dub bass should sound like, the crowd don’t mind, they are here to dance. Dalt brings a polished pop sensibility to the night, once again exemplifying that when you come to Unsound, you are going to get an incredible variety of music to contend with.

YHWH Nailgun hit the stage with a post-punk posturing of short sharp songs that feel like they are over before they begin. The four piece seem to revel in short, angular songs, that tease an underlying sense of rhythm and sound, but would prefer to pull out before the song kicks in. Frontperson Zack Borzone contorts his body as he projects guttural sounds, a suggestion of voice, communication withheld. The crowd is slow to warm, someone yells out “play something good” in between songs. This doesn’t seem to phase the band who continue down their path of most resistance. I move through the crowd and find a sweet spot, where it sounds good and I can see synthesist Jack Tobias in action. He seems to be the heart of the band, the drummer hangs on his every move, waiting for the rhythm to evolve. Guitarist Saguiv Rosenstock creates song after song of not very guitar sounding sounds that is very remarkable. Before I could see what was going on more clearly I assumed those tones were made by electronics, nope – just a weird guitar player. I’m not sure if the songs got longer, but they managed to hit a groove, and I fell into it with them. I don’t think I understood a single word uttered but that wasn’t the point, it was about raw emotion and physical response. The crowd did warm, among the small group of die-hard fans pogoing up the front, the rest of us slowly got caught up in the propulsive swell of polyrhythms and rapidly changing time signatures. I am only just clicking now that they are probably named after the somewhat similarly abrasive and rhythmically obtuse Arab on Radar and their record Yahweh or the Highway. Or maybe not.

The stagehands roll a riser composed of an upright piano and half a dozen analogue synths onto stage and I know I need to be front and centre for the final act of the night at the Hindley Street Music Hall, Polish modern classical composer Hania Rani. I am so very pleased I did. Rani was here to present what she calls her alter ego, Childish Bambino, assumedly to differentiate from her more classical compositions. With her back to us and surrounded by synths, the smoke filled the stage and the room, a powerful projection pushed past Rani into the audience as she began her set, which opened with sustained ambient synth drones, slow modulations and the opening of the third eye. As the set progressed Rani bounced from synth to synth, setting off arpeggios and sequences, opening and closing filters, and creating rhythm from noise. Not using any drum machines, Rani instead built complex rhythms from minimal sources. I’ve not seen anyone play synths like she did, literally jumping from machine to machine within seconds to extract a constantly evolving sound, reaching into the cosmic heights, her feet constantly moving along with the rapidly accelerating LFOs. The accompanying visuals were also excellent, evidently well-crafted and aligned with the music – words and phrases appeared and then vanished, absorbed into the ether. This was a truly awe-inspiring performance. Masterful musicianship combined with exactly my tastes in minimal synth ambient techno, this really was the perfect way to wrap up the night. It doesn’t seem like this exists in a recorded form yet, but I’ll be first in line to buy it when it comes out. Another perfect performance of intriguingly unique music, pulsating swells creating ecstatic bliss. Absolutely incredible stuff.

Again, the club didn’t wait up for me, the drive back to Melbourne beckoned so back to the hotel room it was. Leaving the venue, navigating through the throngs of people lined up to get into the normal clubs, people vomiting on the streets, hot rod cars parading around, I reflected on the incredibly unique safe space for experimentation and self-expression that Unsound facilitates. While I may not have liked everything I saw, I appreciated it for its boldness, to exist in this world of 15 second reels, the ultimate expression of fast-food corporate culture. Unsound is for the adventurous listener, the outsiders, the open minded, and as always, if you listen you will be rewarded.