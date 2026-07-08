Sonar Barcelona: 18th – 20th of June 2026

Now for over 3 decades, in mid-June the Catalan capital is transformed thanks to Sónar festival, this year gathering for than 150.000 people across more than 200 activities. With a new direction, and many changing facets, Sónar marked the BPM for the season in many ways: its main event, focused on the night, now bigger and with more stages, and with the renewed Sónar+D. Sónar Kids is also back, and they had a sold out edition. We also had the idea of Sónar District, adding proposals throughout the city, either in locations with a great view or historical nightclubs.

Last year we bid farewell to Sónar by Day due to the massive remodelling its home Fira de Barcelona is experiencing. The festival’s format changed, and now there’s not as much space for the more experimental performances from previous years. Sónar Night has been updated with new stages, less waiting time between shows, and the same clinical eye when it comes to programming a massive event with the most transcendent acts of contemporary electronic music, together with an exquisite selection of old-school artists, and proper DJ’s. Here’s what we enjoyed the most after three days of non-stop Sónar.

Skepta

This being his third visit at Sónar, the first was already 10 years ago, back in the days of the groundbreaking Konichiwa, and the second was presenting ‘Ignorance Is Biss’ in 2019. Now he came back as a recent winner of the Brit Awards for his work ‘Victory Lap’ together with Fred Again and PlaqueBoyMax, and gearing up a new release: ‘Fork & Knife’, the long-awaited new album that’s been in the talks since 2024.

It was on Friday night that he rocked the renewed Sónar Club with an impressive live performance that felt sharp and intense. It was the first act for us in that area since it wasn’t open on Thursday, and it really made a difference, with an excitement that was palpable – people were literally running onto the dancefloor. Sónar Club is perhaps the most representative stage of the night festival. With a minimalistic but effective show design, Skepta is a master in handling big crowds and delivering deep messages together with a futuristic fusion of grime, bass music, drill, electronic, hip hop and the kitchen sink. After the killer opener Shutdown, we heard some of his many collaborations like Back 2 Back and Victory Lane with Fred Again or Cops And Robbers, the killer track he made with Sammy Virji in 2025.

Modeselektor

We caught their live set at Sónar Village on Saturday, where they proved how relevant they remain by filling that outdoor stage. And they had perhaps one of the best intros that we saw that weekend: lights were still out, no one behind the decks, just Sebastian Szary sitting down next to the stage, having a cigarette while observing the crowd and waiting. Tekk Pack from their recent ‘Classics Vol. 1 (We tried hard and failed again… enjoy!)’ was on, a reworked version of Tetrispack, from their debut album ‘Hello Mom!’ back in 2005. Once the downtempo version of an earlier classic ended, Gernot Bronsert joined the stage, and Seb left his observant position, then the madness began slowly. We loved their versions of ‘This Track Kills Fascism’ and the harder techno take on some gems from their defining album ‘Monkeytown’. Their energy is still intact, and they still flip everything upside down with their sharp basslines and confluence of genres embedded in their infectious and unique rave approach.

Kelis

Sónar brings in major figures from the US scene with global impact, and that has proven to be a fantastic mix with the rest of the festival’s offerings, this time providing an unmatchable transition from day to night. On Friday at sunset, we enjoyed a unique artist: Kelis.

Performing as a live band, Kelis was joined on stage by Simone Daley-Richards on backing vocals, Nathaniel ‘Tonez’ Fuller on drums, and DJ Nikki Beatnik, with the best outfit that we saw that weekend, bringing all the energy behind the decks. In just one hour, Kelis delivered a captivating party packed with hits, jumping between different genres while maintaining a sublime groove, with her charm and swing on another level. There were hits like “Milkshake,” “Bossy,” and “Trick Me,” along with many remixes and medleys that got the dancefloor going. Our favorite parts of the concert were the covers of ‘Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)’ (a legendary track), ‘I Feel Love’ and its closing with Acapella, which still works perfectly if played out loud.

GOTH-TRAD

Our biggest surprise this year was the DJ set by Takeaki Maruyama, founder of Back To Chill, who is better known as GOTH-TRAD. On Friday, as midnight approached, it was his turn on one of our new favorite stages: the Sonar Hall designed for dj sets. It’s an intimate booth with an otherworldly sound, even more powerful than some of the outdoor stages.

Why did we love it so much? It was one of those sets where we witnessed the true art of a dj: spectacular mixes, a wide-ranging yet coherent selection of genres, an undeniable but not at all obvious dub and reggae influence, and the ability to transport the audience to a new dimension through music. The intensity of dubstep, the history and weight of bass, the pace of techno and breaks, and his extreme manipulation of ‘amen-break’ loops. We started dancing to one rhythm and ended up dancing to whatever came his way. We rarely see such a great and unexpected dj set at Sónar. GOTH-TRAD made us dance uncontrollably.

Takuya Nakamura

The Japanese musician, who has lived in the USA for almost four decades, was our revelation on Saturday. After getting to new audiences thanks to his shows at The Lot Radio, Takuya Nakamura has a packed schedule of live performances, and wherever he goes, he captivates his audiences with his blend of jungle, drum & bass, and instrumental interludes.

He started off slowly for a Sónar Hall crowd already buzzing with anticipation. We settled onto the dancefloor, swaying to his classic drum and bass. During the best moments of his transitions, everything soared even higher with the sound of his trumpet, not necessarily due to his virtuosity, but because of the alchemy of acoustic and electronic sounds performed live. There’s a fantastic relationship between wind instruments and the music Nakamura plays, and it’s hypnotic. Our favorite moments were the juke-infused samples from The Lion King, the otherworldly music he played in the second half of his set (a fantastic hybrid that was magnetic on the dancefloor), and his closing, slower and perfectly capturing the energy of an ecstatic audience. The haze around the booth floating from the trumpet into the laser installations above the decks created a fantastic ambiance. Takuya is a great guy; we saw him dancing to Wata Igarashi later that night, happy for Japan’s performances at this World Cup so far!

Sónar+D

This year Sónar+D took place in the beautiful Llotja de Mar, a neoclassical building dating back to the 14th century that currently serves as the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce. We visited the exhibitions featured in their space Expo+D, and besides the oneiric and futuristic mixture of having very elegant and baroque rooms filled with cutting edge and thought-provoking installations that rely on advanced technology, we enjoyed ‘Personal Partheon: Oracle’, the work of Lee Hyunmin presented by Arts Korea Lab. We also visited the Àgora+D stage, which looked fantastic and much better than its version last year, to catch the AI Performance Playground run by Anna Xambó & Ben ‘Encanti’ Cantil. The sound was very attractive and hypnotic.

We closed our stay at Sónar+D with a classic: a live modular jam session with instruments from the local brand Antonus, played by the duo FREE NORMAN (Toni Gutiérrez y Carlo Juranccelli). The set happened at the inner patio of the building, an utterly beautiful location.

We had other highlights at the main festival, including Cabaret Voltaire’s 50th anniversary tour on Thursday, the lineup of artists who performed Saturday night on the Rinse stage (Wata Igarashi delivered a solid techno session there), Joy Orbison and his mix of UK garage and techno in a Sónar Club that finally felt fresh due to not being packed. And STOOR, the most ambitious project this year at Sónar: a stage controlled by Speedy J, fully focused on live improvisation, and with a roster of very renowned artists to join in the fun each night. We were in that area, which always kept busy and very rave-oriented, on their last night, when Speedy J was joined by Matthew Jonson, Luke Slater, Ø [Phase] and Dasha Rush. It was a 7 hour live session each night. Speedy J is bringing STOOR to some other festivals this year, and we highly recommend checking that out to any lover of live-jams of techno, which are not that common, at least not at this level. We also visited Organysm, a 30 x 30m living architectural sculpture, with hundreds of LED ‘neurons’ that form a dense field. The structure itself is massive and continuously reshaping in real-time, playing with perceptions of space and scale. And it turned into a sci-fi attraction between shows throughout the night.

We rode the start of a very intense heatwave, soaked up a fantastic selection of music, and got ready for the start of Summer.

Article by A. Sixta + Paranoid