Listen to the experimental ambient techno of Clay Teeth’s “Side Lane.”

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Clay Teeth is the work of Sydney based artist Greg Stone, who you may know from some of his other bands like Haunts or Underlapper. You can check out an interview we did with Underlapper in 2007 here, and our review of the 2011 Underlapper LP Softly Harboured here. He’s also a periodic contributor to Cyclic, and you can read his words here.

More recently he’s been recording under the name Clay Teeth and the music is a peculiar marriage of approaches, where peaceful atmospherics meet field recordings, mysterious spoken word, beats or arpeggiated sequences – even the occasional unexpected eruption. Nothing exemplifies his approach better than this nine minute ambient techno (at least that’s what we’re calling it) opus ‘Side Lane,’ which comes from his debut Clay Teeth album The Fading Light (Bush Meditations).

This is what they have to say about it:

“Throughout the album’s 6 long-form tracks, poignant conversations drift like memories half-remembered. Profound moments emerge briefly before dissolving back into the shadow of night. Here in this space, time loosens its grip. The familiar world softens and another begins to reveal itself… not as a destination, but more as a feeling. There is an electricity unfolding, coming up from the darkness.”

The Fading Light is out now via Bush Meditations. You can find it here.