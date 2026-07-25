Jim Nollman: “Whales liked it best if we got into a really good groove.”

US artist Jim Nollman exists somewhere between, art, music and acoustic ecology. He is a musician, sound artist, and author who has dedicated his practice to the pursuit of interspecies communication. He’s probably best known for his 1982 Folkways album Playing Music With Animals, which saw him improvising with turkeys, wolves, and Orcas. The results are pretty wild, blurring the lines between comedy, new music, field recording and improvisation – particularly as Nollman often elected to play quite musical phrases with his non human collaborators.

His latest work Orca’s Greatest Hits collects hydrophone recordings drawn from over 60 hours of interspecies collaboration recorded between 1985 and 2002 on a specially constructed floating studio in a sheltered cove on Johnstone Strait, on the North East Coast of Vancouver Island. Again it’s pretty wild, with Nollman playing James Brown riffs, keyboards, vocals and others offering oboes, or kazoos to the whales.

You don’t often get a chance to chat with someone who has jammed with a killer whale, so when the opportunity arose to speak with Jim from his home in Seattle we grabbed it with both hands.

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Cyclic Defrost: So, what is your background? Before you started making music with animals what were you doing? Were you interested in sound art?

Jim Nollman: I was interested in a few things, one was music for theatre – incidental music. I had a really revelational experience when I was a senior in college, so we’re going way back now, where I was asked to do the music for Midsummer Night’s Dream and I decided to do it all with sounds and not use music at all actually. So, I had people walking and putting microphones on the floor and having them walk from one end to the other and doing it in stereo with these two mics and then put speakers on the ceiling. So, during the production the sounds of walking on the ceiling was very, very disorienting.

The main sound I used was, remember when milk used to come in glass half-gallon jugs? Okay, so the main music I did was using these glass jugs and having a whole bunch of people just kind of slewth them together to make this really weird glass sound. So, that was a big hit and I got, you known in the college scene, I got out of college and immediately met some people that were into John Cage, and the whole idea of deterministic music, where you throw a deck of cards down and if it’s a seven of hearts, you play the seventh chord and you play it from your heart or something.

So I moved to the West Coast where that was actually a thing. I was in Boston at the time. It wasn’t the place to be.

I burned a piano on a beach. It made newspapers all over the United States. I had a speaker columns around the piano and I had contact mics inside the piano and burned it and I had a pretty big hit on that. So, I knew I was in the right direction but about this time while being embraced by the John Cage and the avant-garde performance art scene there, I realised that I really loved Little Richard and Chuck Berry and Cream and the Beatles. A lot of this music I was starting to become known in didn’t really have a groove to it, and that’s really important for me for music.

So, at that point this avant-garde radio station KPFA in Berkeley, I went to them and I said “why don’t you let me do a Thanksgiving Day radio show and I would like to go to a turkey farm and make music with turkeys.” I had a background in playing folk music. I really liked old time music and blues.

So I went to the turkey farm and sang 30 – 35 verses of Froggy Went A’ Courtin, each verse which talks about a different animal who’s at this wedding of a frog in the, I don’t even remember who his bride was, Missy Mouse. And I already knew from living in Mexico briefly that I could play a certain pitch in a certain volume and I could get the turkey next door to gobble on cue. It takes a little skill, but not a great thing. It’s like people who can get their dog to bark by getting them excited. It’s on that level. I went to a turkey farm where they had 300 turkeys and the turkeys surrounded me as I first played a black clay Indian flute from Mexico.

They all came around me and then I started singing ‘Froggy Went A Courtin.’ I don’t know if you know the song, but every verse ends with uh-huh, uh-huh. And that would be the only thing that I would sing louder. And 300 turkeys would gobble on that word and they did it in such an organised manner which was surprising to me. It’s something that recurs a lot in playing music around animals with the intention of trying to get some kind of coherency out of it. The gobbles started with the turkeys closest to me and it was the other, it was these close turkeys that set off the next row of turkeys. And so you got it going all the way out to the end and then the ones at the end would set off the ones just inside and would come all the way back to me.

So I really had this whole thing going like this. It was like a weird incarnation of a cannon or a round as they call it, you know, like a children’s round, row, row, row your boat kind of thing. So that’s how I started.

Cyclic Defrost: But there’s something that made you decide that you wanted to go out to that turkey farm. To do this in the first place. Was it your time in Mexico?

Jim Nollman: Well, I knew that if I could get one turkey to do it I should try it with a lot of turkeys. I was flying by the seat of my pants here. I had a goal in mind. I’d been reading a lot of biographies of famous artists, Miro, Paul Klee, August Strindberg and I could see they really had to go for something that was new. I was in that bag. They taught me that, because I liked the idea of having a legacy someday. I think I always had that in mind. So I kind of had a hit. I was 25 years old when I did turkey music. It had a big following on KPFA radio and the next year it was played across their whole national network, a Pacifica network on the radio.

So the guy at KPFA told me well, this is unusual, go out and play with another animal. So I tried it with kangaroo rats and then I tried it with wolves and eventually built some floating instruments and played it with dolphins and published those encounters in very brief way, like four paragraphs about each animal in a magazine called ‘The Whole Earth Catalog’, which was a big West Coast counter cultural magazine. And within weeks of doing that, got a call from Greenpeace, which was a just getting on its feet, and they wanted me to go to Japan and go to a place where fishermen were killing dolphins by the hundreds and the thousands into a media event. So I couldn’t turn that down, that sounded pretty cool. So I did that and I didn’t really like being an environmentalist. It’s not my best suit, let’s call it that.

But ever since then, we’re talking, I went to Iki Island in Japan three times I was out of there for good around 1980, and ever since then, I’ve just had one offer after another. So I just continued doing it because I wanted to be a musician, but I didn’t read music. So I’m not going to be a studio musician or orchestral musician.

I didn’t really like standing in front of a whole lot of people as a singer songwriter because I wasn’t bold that way. So, you know, this was a good thing for me. I got married, had kids, you know, and I always got supported doing it. So I did it for forty years.

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Cyclic Defrost: To take you back to the turkeys again, and I’m not obsessed. I mean, well, actually, I am obsessed. I’ve listened to it on YouTube before and I think it’s incredible. I guess I find it really absurd. It’s comedy.

Jim Nollman: It is. Bingo.

Cyclic Defrost: But it’s also musical and full of wonder and joy as well. Is that something that you were thinking about when you did it? Were you doing it partially for the humor? Or was that an unintended consequence?

Jim Nollman: You have unveiled my deepest philosophy.

Cyclic Defrost: (laughs)

Jim Nollman: At the same time, I was doing Midsummer Night’s Dream theatre I also involved with Ionesco’s drama. And Ionesco was the king of absurd theatre. If you want an example of it, read The Bald Soprano or go see a version of it. And that was a really strong influence on me. And of course, John Cage was right up there with that as well. Some people always think that my main influence was John Lilly, who was a dolphin researcher, who was involved in communication. It was probably Ionesco and John Cage who were definitely. So I was praised for being able to do something absurdist, which had the stamp of approval in the highest art areas, which was something important to me in those days.

You know, I never met either one of them. I had a brief correspondence with John Cage, and he just said, keep on going at it, you know.

You got that one, that’s amazing to me.

Cyclic Defrost: I put it on and I laugh and I listen and then I wonder. It’s just beautiful. So I should probably ask you a really easy question then: What is music?

Jim Nollman: John Cage says its anything you can get away with. I worked with a guy called Merzbow, a Japanese noise artist. Fantastic, the most gentle man, among the most gentle people I’ve ever met. But his music is total cacophony. I produced an album for an online art museum. I sent out 250 underwater animal samples to a group of techno musicians basically, electronic, digital, some of them ambient and Merzbow was unique among them. All over the world, and that’s how I met Merzbow, and you know, he was totally in my bag.

Cyclic Defrost: Yeah, I’m sure he would be.He’s incredible. And he really likes collaborations too. I think he likes to push himself. So the reason why I asked what is music, because I feel like that’s a good grounding for asking you if you think the Orca’s know that they’re making music?

Jim Nollman: Good question. I have no idea. I did work with the Orcas twice. Once was doing it with at least 20 people around me at all times, renting a big boat and making a recording studio.

Cyclic Defrost: The floating recording studio. I read about that.

Jim Nollman: I had a newsletter at the time, I had a non profit and putting it out there if anyone had anything they wanted to say to the Orcas let me know and if it’s a good idea you can come up and we can do this, and if you can support us great, but if you can’t we’ll support you if we like the idea. We did that for eight years. Eight Augusts in a row.

But the second time I went up there, I went up in a big boat, jet boat, fancy boat. And the whales remembered me. The way that they responded was much easier for both of us. I was more relaxed and I could tell they were more relaxed. And this is all subjective. I’m not a scientist, but that’s the way I felt it. Some of the best stuff I did was after not doing anything with the Orcas for seven or eight years, going back there.

I played country blues with them one night and with a National Geographic film crew of all things. They came in on the chord change when you go to the four and they were right on it. I don’t know how, it’s just what happened. It’s on Orcas Greatest Hits that I just released, but it’s one of the lesser known pieces.

So, yeah, I think they knew something. They knew that there was a pattern to the sound and they knew how to follow it and interact with it.

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Cyclic Defrost: It clearly engaged them in some way. And as I’m listening, I was wondering, and I know you can’t know this, but I feel like you might have more of an understanding than I would. But what are they conceptualizing this as being? How does this fit into their world in any way? And what’s drawing them in there?

Jim Nollman: Okay, well, let’s simplify it. I thought I was just saying hello to them.

Cyclic Defrost: Yeah, okay.

Jim Nollman: And I said hello to them and it caught the imagination of a lot of other people who made it possible for me to have the grand infrastructure to do it the way that I want. We had a custom sound system built with underwater speakers and hydrophones that you could plug in a synth or a guitar or whatever or you have a microphone.

Ask me the question again, let me see if I can zone in a little better.

Cyclic Defrost: It was really about what do you think they’re conceptualizing? What do you think they’re thinking or why they engaged?

Jim Nollman: I wasn’t trying to figure out anything. I simply wanted to say hello to them, and let some other people try things and record everything we did. And you know what? When I got home from these recording sessions I never listened to the tapes. And that’s why this work is greatest hit which just came out, that was all recorded 40 years ago.

When I got the Smithsonian, and Folkways on board I went through all of them. I was amazed at some of the stuff I’d never really heard before.

This one I did with James Brown, man, that was really strong. You know, just doing that little diddle diddle dit.

So okay, so to answer again, it seemed to me that the thing that whales like the best was if we got into a really good groove. And I think that’s something that might be trans species. Today, I had a rehearsal with I have a little band now. I always notice that my dog has really put his eyes on me when I’m doing the base part, because it’s the groove again. I think the whales got that. So that was a good way to say hello.

The whales, they didn’t care about virtuosity. We had people play Mozart up there. And much later, when I was working with Beluga whales, we had some pretty strong orchestral players and soloists. And the Beluga whales didn’t really care.

But I stuck my face in the water and blew bubbles to this on the same film. And the Beluga whales came up and pretty much put their mouths all around my head, but playfully. I’ve been around whales enough that I wasn’t fearful of them at all.

What do you think? I have always felt that a lot of animals are telepathic, they get your where you’re coming from, if it’s pure, or if it’s clean, not pure, but clean, secure and if it’s friendly, they know that stuff.

Cyclic Defrost: Yeah, I think they can get a sense or a vibe from you in some way, whether it’s through behavior or tension, you might be holding in your body or something like that. In the liner notes you said that you cannot say your interactions with the Orcas improved over time. Is it because it’s just not possible to learn a technique? Like, if I go in and I play like this, they’ll respond like this? Is that is that what you’re saying?

Jim Nollman: I would edit that. In the eight years we had the big groups on a boat in the same place, the whales had to come to us because they were out in the main straight and we were in a little cove. At some point felt that I had done it, that there was nothing else I could get from the whales, although it was still valuable because we always had new people who were really hungry for that kind of an experience. But as I also said a little earlier, when I went back there on the fancy boat, you know, six or seven years later, I thought the whales were a lot more musical to me. I had a different kind of guitar, which was wonderful. But I did feel that.

I don’t know what the actual breakdown is, but it seemed like when I was listening to it all and trying to choose some for Orca’s Greatest Hits, for the amount of time I was on the boat, the second time I got more than I did in the eight years previous. And the second time I wasn’t out there that long. But some of the pieces were just beautiful.

Cyclic Defrost: Would they be the same Orcas from eight years ago?

Jim Nollman: Yeah, they were the same Orcas.

Cyclic Defrost: So you primed them eight years ago for the collaboration that was going to happen.

Jim Nollman: It’d be really fun to go back there now, but it’s not wilderness anymore up there. It’s the main highway for the cruise ships that go to Alaska from Seattle and Vancouver. And it’s also where all the oil tankers from Alaska come down to the lower 48. I mean I made a piece that didn’t have didn’t have Orcas in it that I started recording cruise ships with both above water mic to hear the bands on the on the deck and they would pass 400 yards or 800 yards from us and really loud bands playing lots of Latin music, sambas and rumbas and that kind of stuff. But also using a hydrophone in the water simultaneously to make stereo. And so the underwater one picked up the loudest engines you can imagine. Like the roar of the apocalypse to the theme music of Latin rumba.

Cyclic Defrost: That sounds hilarious.

Jim Nollman: I released that, it’s on one of my albums called Music For Swimming and Flying. It’s a piece called Calm.

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Cyclic Defrost: I know you said earlier that environmentalism doesn’t sort of sit well with you as a role. But then I guess seeing the changes to the environment must impact upon you, and thinking about the welfare of the Orcas that you engaged with.

Jim Nollman: I live on an island north of Seattle, and these days I’m trying to grow a lot of my own food, just because it seems like what the future is. Maybe I can teach neighbours the importance of that. I think we’re kind of screwed actually, human race.

Cyclic Defrost: Well, the U.S. is leading the charge towards that at the moment.

Jim Nollman: They really are. This is just so embarrassing. It is beyond embarrassing. It’s apocalyptic.

Cyclic Defrost: Every day there’s something new. So have you have you continued to engage musically with animals in the last 40 years?

Jim Nollman: I have actually. When I when I finished Orcas Greatest Hits, that was like a year ago when I actually finished the editing of it. I decided I wanted to do an album using the latest compositional tools. You know what Ableton Live is? So I wanted to make a very shamanic sounding, not shamanic, let’s use the word primitive. I think of the Aka Pygmies and I think of the Australian Aboriginal communities and their original music.

The Pygmies famous music is the women out on the river doing a whole album of slapping on the water. Different rhythms on the water. Something really primitive in that. But I wanted to make it entirely out of bird calls. So it’s hard to describe it, but I’m hoping that Folkways will do that next. And I’m going to do a little event in New York City coming up and I’m going to play some of that. But I’m in the middle of Orcas Greatest Hits now, so I’m an old guy. So I have to take one thing just and keep myself grounded.

I really like what came out. It’s called the Cowbird Bird Variation. It’s something composed entirely in Ableton Live from bird samples. There’s probably 25 different birds in it. And it’s not like here’s one bird and here’s the next bird. It’s really musical. It took me a year and a half to get it together. And with each piece, I had to do it in some way and then leave it alone for weeks at a time and then come back to it. Until I could really sense like the cowbirds themselves. One cowbird sounds like a drop of water coming down into a pool in a cave. It’s that dripping sound.

With Ableton Live you can make a thousand cowbirds. You can tune half of them in the one and some of them in the four and some in the five. And I like to throw in weird chords, so I might add a second to make a ninth chord. So you can have them doing anything you want. So that’s kind of the basis is the cowbird drones. But then I have all these really, I think, really successful grooves going on with other birds. I have one with barred owls. Do you have owls in Australia?

Cyclic Defrost: A guy I work with has a big oak tree in his back garden where owls live and he’s just constantly thinking about how we can protect them because you just go outside at night and hear them and it’s beautiful.

Jim Nollman: Ravens have that same quality in their calls. So I really got into these Barn Owls.

Cyclic Defrost: That sounds incredible because it’s really very different to what you do on Orca’s Greatest Hits in that you’re leaving reasonably sized slabs of sound where there’s interaction but not any editing.

Jim Nollman: Orcas greatest hits is a field recording. I tried to separate it and really couldn’t do it very well. Because underwater sound goes so much faster and our hydrophones were only about eight feet apart, so the sounds going four times as fast in the area so you don’t get any kind of separation in eight feet. So what I did was very simple editing. It turned out to be pretty monaural, I would duplicate the mono recording into two tracks and maybe EQ them a little differently. Other than that its what happened in the water.

Cyclic Defrost: Which is its charm.

Jim Nollman: Precisely.

Orca’s Greatest Hits will be released by Folkways on the 14th of August 2026. You can find it here.