Beyond the realm of natural vision: A primer of The Telescopes

As UK outfit the Telescopes release their 19th album, Static Charge via Tapete Records, we give you a primer of their recent activities.

Spare a thought for Stephen Lawrie and the Telescopes. While most of their Shoegaze brethren, the likes of Ride, My Bloody Valentine, Slowdive, Swervedriver, Lush, Jesus and Mary Chain, and the Pixies, all broke up or disbanded by the mid- or late-90s, they have all invariably managed to reform around a generally acceptable, but often mediocre, comeback album to play lucrative festivals and just about keep in touch with the indie mainstream, despite releasing very little (Pixies aside). Lawrie’s Telescopes project on the other hand almost never went away. For almost 40 years, one or two hiatuses aside, the Telescopes have continuously released music. Their recent discography includes over a dozen studio albums and numerous live recordings since their popular peak in the early 90s, thus scuppering the chance for a big reunion story or feted comeback. The sad death of original guitarist David Fitzgerald in 2020 makes any such reunion impossible now.

Since Lawrie took over as the sole driving force of the original Telescopes name around 2006, he and the various changing lineups have embarked on a prolific run of releases and projects that are diverse, fascinating and sometimes challenging. Many are likely to surprise those listeners expecting their sound to be stuck in the past. If anything, the more popular and recognisable Creation years are the least representative of the Telescopes’ history. Since then, the band have ranged far and wide, from harsh, abstract noise, to hypnotic noise rock, quiet balladry and onwards to more recent pop experiments with homemade instrumentation and electronics. Buried within the sequence of these albums is also a narrative arc that shifts Lawrie’s vocals, lyrics and persona from a primordial, raging wordless place to the quieter existential persona of the present who seems to thrill from uncertainty. Recent releases emphasise song structures, words and voice again, as if he too has emerged from such a long period of gestational torpor. In this article we give you a primer of the Telescopes since 2006 and cover some key tracks from their most recent albums to help you get started.

The Telescopes history can be divided into three main phases. The first corresponds to the Taste years, from the group’s formation in and around Burton-upon-Trent, England in 1986 until 1990 when they signed for Creation records. In this first period the Telescopes were at their most incendiary and punkish, honing their powers into their debut album Taste in 1989. Even though the groups last release on Creation was their eponymous second album in 1992, the second Creation phase ends in 2006 with the release of their fifth album Hungry Audio Tapes (recently re-released on vinyl for the first time for Record Store Day 2023 on Glass Modern). At this stage Joanna Doran was the only other original member in the band beside Lawrie, with the rest of the original line-up dissolving in 1994. The duo of Lawrie and Doran had also formed the short-lived duo Unisex in 1996 before returning as The Telescopes in 2002 after a 10-year hiatus to release the underrated Third Wave album and a couple of follow-ups that drifted more and more towards haziness and harsh abstraction. The duo then split up leaving Lawrie as the sole bearer of the Telescopes name and thus ending the second phase. The third phase begins there in 2006 and continues to the present and includes the recent Foam Giants project where Lawrie provides vocals. Lawrie’s recent albums are thus a mixture of solo releases and collaborations. Live, the band has also often changed line-ups and setups, but for long periods in the 2010s live sets would include semi-improvised, crunching repetitive riffs and Lawrie howling on his knees by a rack of effects. Some of these live collaborations would end up on disc.

Once the second phase of the Telescopes was over Lawrie began working under the Telescopes name with Bridgette Hayden (Vibracathedral Orchestra), self-releasing in 2007 the album You’ve No Idea What This Is Like For Me and a year later Infinite Suns on French label Textile. This is ground zero for Lawrie and the Telescopes phase three. Almost all traces of the former band are gone. Lawrie himself almost seems to disappear, becoming wordless and lost in abrasion and racket. This is the Telescopes’ Metal Machine Music and although it is the beginning of this story, it is not necessarily an ideal place to start for newcomers. But there is plenty to enjoy here, a sense of release gained from the power overload and the dismissal of conventional structures. Infinite Suns may be raw experimentation, but many of the lessons from here would go on to give essential touches to the later material.

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While there may have been no comeback story as such, there was still a chance to celebrate several milestones around 1989’s Taste album. Taste was always something of an anomaly and remains so to this day, a masterpiece of the era but one that sometimes feels overlooked or even difficult to approach because of its dark intensity and the commitment it demands. Its anger, violence and seductive intensity make it more authentically dangerous, but a little less accessible than say, the Jesus and Mary Chain or Isn’t Anything era My Bloody Valentine, without being so far removed. Yet its Lawrie’s poetic lyrics (check ‘Violence’) and fiercely committed, snarling delivery (‘I Fall She Screams’) that add an air of savage nobility to it all. For that reason, although Fuzz Club’s 30th anniversary special addition vinyl of Taste was a lovely package, collecting clippings from the time of the album’s release, it failed to keep the lyric insert of the original release that adds so much to the album’s power. It’s great to see this side of Lawrie’s music return recently.

The Telescopes toured the Taste album in 2011 and 2012 and there are a couple of nice live albums that capture the ferocity of the performances at the time, albeit not with the original line-up. Live: After Taste (2011) has a great long version of ‘Suicide’ and an intimacy from its bootleg feel. The more recently issued Live at Corsica Studios (2023) was recorded slightly later and includes a few tracks from the Taste period including a mind-blowing deconstruction of their Indie hit ‘Flying’ from the second album whose mantric intensity sounds closer to Spacemen 3’s Sound of Confusion and nothing like the dreamier original. The original ‘Flying’ is still one of the best and trippiest video clips from the Shoegaze period.

Emerging from the Taste anniversary touring was the 2013 Harm album, record live in the studio with Lawrie and members of LSD and the Search For God, who had also played on some of the recent live shows. Harm is one of highlights of the Telescopes discography. The album is composed of two side-long tracks, both long lo fi studio jams. The emphasis is on the stunning second side track ‘Torn’ that, despite its 20-minute length, ignites quickly into a raging, motoric wall of sound pierced by Lawrie’s howling, unintelligible vocals (he is often credited with playing “microphone”). There is no let-up, just a driving, raging force for the whole side. There’s always a shift in tension at just the right time to keep things unfolding, but it never gives up. If only there was a more dancefloor friendly version.

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In 2015 Telescopes signed to Germany’s Tapete label where they continue to release records to this day. The first for the label was Hidden Fields (2015) which pairs nicely with the follow-up As Light Return (2017). Both albums share similar black and white artwork and a cohesive sound, having both been recorded with Scottish band St Deluxe. Each album is also similar in structure with the first side of each disc featuring shorter songs and the second a longer jam similar to Harm. That said, Harm’s joy is its relentless wild pressure, whereas here, the underlying basis of each track is anchored in a slow burn rhythmic structure which provides for less visceral but more intricate pleasures. ‘The Living Things’ off Hidden Fields is a particular highlight of one of the long form tracks. These albums also allowed Lawrie’s vocals to come to the fore albeit at times still low in the mix and at others howling wordlessly as on previous releases. Noise is still an essential element to these three albums, but there is also a slowing down and a tenderness at times, such as on the track ‘Absence’ that, again, feels like it has a touch of Spacemen 3 about it. ‘Something in my Brain’ from As Light Return is a fitting example of the group at their most piercing and unhinged.

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After all the dirge and noise of the previous albums, the quieter Stone Tape (2017) arrived as something completely unexpected. This was the first album to be wholly written and performed by Lawrie at his Experimental Health Unit studio. The concept behind the album is the absorption energy, emotion and mental impressions that can be captured. This seems to come to fore best on ‘Everything Must Be’, a beautiful slow track, woven in melancholy and doubt. A disembodied Satie-esque piano mourns in the background beneath low fi electronics like fading memories as Lawrie casts a lament on top.

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The third Telescope’s album for Tapete, Exploding Head Syndrome (2019), was also another solo Lawrie effort. You wouldn’t necessarily know it, however. Unlike Stone Tape’s minimalist, demo feel, Lawrie channels his Suicide influences by adding layers of fizzy droning synths as the foundation to each track. There is also still plenty of gnarly noise guitar (‘I Know You’ve Got Something Inside (Driving You Crazy)’). Not everything is in the red however. ‘Until the End’ is almost a pop song and floats along in a classic shoegazer blur. Yet the standout track from this album is ‘Everything Turns Into You’ which slowly builds up over several layers of fuzzed out instruments and subtle rhythmic pressure.

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Songs of Love and Revolution (2021), another solo album on Tapete, brims with confidence and includes several key tracks that also pop up in different versions and as live favourites. There are alternate single versions of ‘Strange Waves’ (2019) and ‘We See Magic And We Are Neutral, Unnecessary’ (which takes the aforementioned live riff from “Flying” and runs with it; various recordings have been knocking around as a flexi disc since 2012 and backed by members of One Unique Signal who were also Lawrie’s band at the time of the Aftertaste live recording). ‘Come Bring Your Love’ is another standout track from the album with its unsteady rhythms, sinister vocals and climactic wall of noise. All of these and several other recent tracks also appear on the follow-up (mostly) acoustic album Absence/Presence (2021) which reduces everything to a single guitar, voice and occasional drone.

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You’d think that with such a prolific run of releases that Lawrie would not have time for side projects, but he managed to record two albums with Minneapolis band Flavor Crystals under the Foam Giant moniker. Both Acetate Parade (2021) and Under the Trees (2023) are billed as soundtracks to films that were never made but it is the former that feels more like it. Made of mostly instrumental tracks, Lawrie also adds vocals to about half. The styles are varied from slow psych bombs (‘Tap End’) to Shoegazey balads (‘Lower Fosse’). However, Under the Trees feels like a band more familiar with itself and some of the results are special. ‘Tunne][s’ has a slightly Lynchian feel to its road movie vibe. ‘Bubble Reputation’ is surprisingly tender and sad, yet uplifting at the same time. ‘Dancing At The Dispensary’ is one of the shortest tracks, but hits the slowcore bullseye.

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Australia’s own Weisskalt Records re-released several earlier Telescopes release as well as a new album in 2023, Experimental Health, the Telescopes 14th in all. Experimental Health was another solo Lawrie effort, but this time launching off into new directions. There are no guitars here and in their place are lots of cheap synths, broken toys and other home electronics. The feel is sometimes playful and often catchy. Lawrie drawls the refrain “Don’t fuck with me” on ‘When I Hear the Sound’ whereas it’s hard not to sing along with ‘Leave Nobody Behind´ (also remixed by Black Market Karma). Opener ‘Because They Care’ is probably the standout, with its fizzing synths and dizzy melodies layered under Lawrie’s concerned vocals until a slow Cold Wave beat slots in to trip it all forward.

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Only a few months after Experimental Health came Of Tomorrow (2023), back on Tapete and continuing on from where the previous album left off, only this time with the return of guitars to flesh out the electronics. Despite the guitars, there is also a stronger hint of Suicide again here, partly in the sound, but especially as several tracks play off a similar jukebox or Americana vibe. ‘Butterfly’ is positively jaunty and its descending melody recalls classic AM pop but sifted through a smoky haze. ‘Only Lovers Know’ is even better with its loungey crooner vibe coming across like Dean Martin on Mogadon in a David Lynch movie.

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Growing Eyes Become String (2024) is one of the standout albums from the recent Telescopes oeuvre. Recorded with musical contributions and production by Richard Formby (who also produced Taste) as well as the return of One Unique Signal as the backing group. Formby’s production brings depth and grimy vividness. It is the details on this record that make it stand out and side two especially grabs the attention. It starts with the subtle and sleazy ‘Get Out Of Me’ before unleashing a howling finale. The slower ‘What You Love’ follows it up with shimmering guitars and some beautiful layering and backwards effects. Will Carruthers from Spacemen 3 also gets a nod on the sleeve which also tells you where some of the album’s sound is at.

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Halo Moon (2024) was The Telescopes’ sixth for Tapete Records and another return to working solo and continuing the sound started on Experimental Health and Of Tomorrow. ‘For The River Man’ is another Telescopes track that wouldn’t be out of place in some surreal lounge bar. The chimes and sly harmonica add to the floating dream-like mood, which is also shared by the album’s title track. Despite its trance-inducing slowness, ‘Halo Moon’ stands out for its languid dance step beat and dazed vocal invocations. It all feels like the last thing before the room comes down spinning.

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The band’s 19th album Static Charge was again released on Tapete in June 2026, this time featuring a backing band once again. However, the emphasis on the new album is on Lawrie upfront with a back beat and sly instrumentation to add tension and mood. ‘Still Nothing’ is crunchy but it is album closer ‘Desolation Grows’ that stands out the most. The ominous drones and crooning sinister vocals wouldn’t be out of place on a Coil album, for example.

Static Charge is available via Tapete Records. You can find it here.