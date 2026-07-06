Alia – Where Echoes Bloom (Leaving Records)

Alia offers a peculiar otherworldly dreamscape full of wonder and joy, a place untethered by time or expectations, marrying post dub soundscapes, downtempo ditties and wide eyed exotica in one highly idiosyncratic suite of sound. Her music references so much, from Indonesian Gamelan music to ambient electronica to the ever present psychedelic washes of dubbed out digitalia.

Where Echoes Bloom is LA based multi instrumentalist and composer Alia’s debut LP. She had some help from her father, the Lebanese percussionist Jamal Mohamed, who provided some beats via bells, brushes, woodblocks, cajon, and Moroccan hand drums, all of which Alia sampled and heavily processed. This resulted in a peculiar amalgamation between these quite unrecognisable beats, and her unique instrumentation. Surprisingly it all feels really light and breezy, even playful at times. Her processing work though is definitely influenced by dub, with reverberating delays and all manner echoes bouncing around within the mix.

Her frequent use of theremin in particular is rare in contemporary music, and carries with it many associations. It’s often played poorly, where the focus seems to solely be its presence – as opposed to what its doing musically, so its fascinating to hear it emanating over this kind of processing. Alia plays with care and an ear for melody, more Clara Rockmore than John Spencer. In fact some of the tunes, particularly the gorgeous opener Aquamarine Dream, with its crashing waves, bird sounds and slow cadence could almost come from an Esquivel album – if it wasn’t for the shiny synth pads. But then immediately she steps straight into the contemporary world, with a more dubbed out psychedelic approach on the delightfully shimmering Crescent Sun.

She never fully takes hold of a genre or a place in time, though she never really relinquishes any either. It’s music for magpies, where the sum of her various influences conspire to create a whole new rich and wonderful world. It’s astounding that this is her debut album, as there is a rare kind of assurance in her approach. She wants things grand, touched by the past, but she also likes field recordings and making beats. Somehow it all makes sense, as everything just warbles and shimmers along gently like its always been here, this weird beautiful downtempo space age illbient exotica music.