Watch Ned Collette’s new love song

We first encountered Ned Collette via his weirdo jazzesque band City City City. After a couple of albums (you can read our review of their 2006 album The Perimeter Motor Show here), Collette headed to Europe and reinvented himself as a singer songwriter, releasing a series of acclaimed albums such as Jokes and Trials and Old Chestnut. He formed Ned Collette and Wirewalker with fellow City City City alumni Ben Bourke and Joe Talia, who he has continued to work with on an ongoing basis.

‘Curious Thing’, is the first single from Collette’s forthcoming album Mixed Light, and features Collette on guitar, organ, piano, voice, Leah Senior on voice and of course Ben Bourke on bass and Joe Talia on drums. It’s a sparse gentle love song that exists somewhere between heart on your sleeve folk and mournful late night country, a poetic musing that’s really augmented by Senior’s tasteful backing vocals.

This is what they have to say about it”

“Mixed Light, is probably the most straight-shooting love song of his whole catalogue, but who is he aiming at? There are hints: someone real, lost, now just a ghost, or “the world we’ve both outgrown” itself, or perhaps most simply, the tender muse. Within, fragile sentiments align with a depth of field where songwriting meets dusty, green-sleeved R&B. “I’ve seen the world in the slipstream of a dare, and that’s what scares me the most.”

Mixed Light will be released August 28 on It Records / Feeding Tube Records. You can find it here.