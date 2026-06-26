Titanic @ Primavera a la Ciutat (BCN) 7th of June 2026

June is an intense month for live music in Barcelona. This year the season started with Primavera Sound, one of the biggest festivals in Europe: over 280,000 people and more than 200 performances in over a dozen stages.

We’ll cover just a bit of Primavera a la Ciutat, a series of events that run parallel to the powerhouse festival and hold a very well curated line up of artists in smaller venues around the city. On this edition the diverse selection was -as usual- very impressive, including concerts by Mogwai, Yves Tumour and Blood Orange among others.

Since we last talked about her back in 2023, Mabe Fratti has been growing and expanding her projects: there’s ‘A Time To Love, A Time To Die’ by Amor Muere, a fantastic quartet with Camille Mandoki, Gibrana Cervantes and Concepción Huerta, and with Huerta she also released ‘III: Paz En Las Rupturas’ together with the experimental duo La Kriego. There was ‘Sentir Que No Sabes’, her acclaimed solo album in 2024, and more. There’s a lot more. We didn’t even mention her material from 2026, or collaborations or remixes, or her constant touring all around the world, including openers for Autechre in Poland, Sunnn O))) in the US and The XX in Mexico, besides playing together with Oneohtrix Point Never in Brooklyn.

Let’s focus on Titanic, her duo with I. la Católica (Héctor Tosta de la Rosa). Last year they released ‘Hagen’ on the label Unheard Of Hope, featuring Eli Keszler on drums and Daniel Lopatin & Nathan Salon on the song ‘Pájaro De Fuego’. This Summer they had a brief tour that brought them to Primavera a la Ciutat, taking place in the sala Paral·lel 62. Locals Remei de Ca la Fresca played before, and Congolese band Konono Nᵒ1 continued the night.

All this hustle to get a ticket and surf the madness of a massive programming for a 45 minutes set was definitely worth it. They played together with Friso van Wijck, a Dutch percussionist that’s been joining Mabe Fratti live for a while, and it was a blast. Opening the show with ‘Gotera’ and its contrast of noise and the depth of her cello, we had a rush of feelings to expand upon during the concert, and loved every part of the journey. Her connection with Héctor Tosta and how they rework songs to be performed live, the diverse influences combined in his guitar and effects together with the sweetness of her voice. In ‘La Trampa Sale’ Tosta’s guitar manipulations were top-notch.

Ever heard a cello with distortion? It’s a leviathan of sound. Together with Van Wijck on drums they took the idea of doom to a different level. The musicality and influences that Titanic brought to the game is not something you see often. It was a wild ride through rhythms and moods with a lot of well-crafted momentum, from intimate fragments of Fratti’s voice to Tosta’s skillful guitar layering taking us from one mood to the other. What else? Her lyrics. Besides the homage to the short-story maestro Horacio Quiroga on ‘La Gallina Degollada’, there are phrases that resonate throughout their last album: ‘mi corazón se desenredó’, or ‘te tuve que dejar atrás, tratando de encontrar el centro’, or our favorite: ‘te tragaste el chicle comparando cicatrices’. They also played ‘Te Evité’ from their previous album ‘Vidrio’, which has some fantastic word play. Hector Tosta got surprised when he found out there were fans singing their lyrics on the front row.

Mabe Fratti keeps busy as usual, with ‘Almost Waking’, her new album with Bill Orcutt released at the end of May and a tight schedule that includes a Warp special ensemble with the Sinfonietta Cracovia, Clarissa Connelly and Mark William Lewis for Unsound in Poland in November.