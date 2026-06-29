The MerKaBa Brotherhood – The MerKaBa Brotherhood (Mississippi Records)

So for some reason the cover had me primed for spiritual jazz, so it’s safe to say I wasn’t prepared for the strange, wonderful and quite experimental contents within. The music is highly idiosyncratic, a duo of Roman Norfleet (The Cosmic Tones Research Trio, Be Present Art Group) and Andre Raiah (Brown Calvin of Brown Calculus, Be Present Art Group) who use sax, keyboard and percussion to get their message across. The Merkaba is an ancient sacred geometric symbol that symbolizes the union of body, mind, and spirit and acts as a divine vehicle for spiritual transformation, higher consciousness, and protection. It’s apparently derived from the Hebrew word for chariot, and it’s no accident that the duo chose this as their moniker on their debut LP.

What’s immediately apparent is the structure of this music. It feels loose, exploratory, not weighed down by historical conventions of what has preceded it. You can hear traces of free and spiritual jazz, but also early electronic music, even musique concrete. Yet all of these influences feel in slave to a higher purpose, and whether this is Merkaba principles or the duo’ s own predilections, I’m not sure I’ll ever know – not that it really matters. I’m not even sure to what extent it’s improvised, though I’m tipping quite a bit. Perhaps track titles like Galgalim (the wheels seen in Ezekiel’s vision of the chariot in the bible) and Other Dimensions -Neteru Realms (The Neteru were the gods of ancient Egypt), demonstrate how cloaked in mysticism and the sacred texts these tunes are.

The music here is self assured yet strange – it knows what it’s doing even though you don’t. It feels less about what they’re doing musically than what the music does to you, more internally transformative than a representative of the transactional commodity that music has become in 2026.That said, it’s so odd that you can’t help but wonder where these folks came from – and if there’s a whole scene surrounding them offering up similar types of devotional weirdness, because you’ve never really heard people do music like this.

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