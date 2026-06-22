Seabuckthorn – Never The Same River (Lost Tribe Sound)

The music of UK national now French Alps resident Andy Cartwright really is something special. It feels like a living breathing organism, it shudders twitches, moves its mass, slithers and reverberates all textures of wood and steel, earthen and at times vaguely mechanical. It’s an approach that seeps into the DNA of all the music on Never The Same River, where his Faheyesque folk dirges come alive like a haunted house of hauntology, all grand and textural. This is music of the earth, that you can press against your skin and feel.

Never The Same River is something like his 15th album, and his first on Lost Tribe Sound since 2017’s Turns (you can see our review here). It also features Lost Tribe alumni William Ryan Fritch offering viola on ‘Things We Cannot See’, music that evokes the pastoral expanse of the Wild West. Otherwise frequent collaborator Phil Cassel features on double bass, tuba, and trombone, and everything else, the acoustic guitar, drum and percussion processing, saz, autoharp, violin, banjo, taishogoto, voice and mixing is all Cartwright.

Never The Same River sounds like it was recorded in a very live room. The mixing in particular is remarkable. It doesn’t feel linear; the timbre of the instrumentation is almost a compositional decision. To some extent it feels like deconstructed folk music, as Cartwright seems to enjoy playing with the pieces, using space and resonance, plucking at his acoustic guitar absently, threatening to build, to bring it all together into a joyful stomp, but more often than not he’ll uncover a new tangent for his minimal introspective explorations.

Some of these tunes lean heavily on film scoring, though the terrain he crosses is probably too broad, too bold, or too textural for cinema. Squeaks and plonks echo, dull cries come from far away, drones permeate the air. This music is alive, multi layered, yet with plenty of space to breathe. Percussion can be a rhythmic throb or a disinterested series of plinks and plonks barely offering up a head nodding cadence. A particular highlight is ‘Mumbo Jumbo,’ where the sparse percussion reminds me of rain hitting a tin roof, or wind chimes clanging. Everything feels rickety, tenuous, but still somehow resolute; it’s less music than an evocation.

Seabuckthorn is it’s own sound world, and Never The Same River is such a weird, beautiful and experimental album. It’s so distinctive and so personal, which is probably why its so coherent. You can immediately hear that it’s something different, but it may take some time to realise how special it truly is.

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* Never The Same River is part of Moss and Melee, the first album series from Lost Tribe Sound in nearly two years, featuring new music from Seabuckthorn, Daniël Jolan (‘t Geruis), Corrado Maria De Santis, Rafa Ramos Sania, Yoal (Satomimagae & Euan Alexander Millar-McMeeken), Arrowounds, Civic Hall (Craig Tattersall aka the humble bee) & Euan Alexander Millar-McMeeken). You can find it here.