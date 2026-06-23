Monolake – Interstate (Field Records) Vinyl Release

One might be forgiven for assuming Interstate would share the same nature-based dub techno of Monolake’s initial outing Hongkong. In its opening seconds, a gust of wind washes over the listener. The woosh of a car driving by. But then, with all the confidence of two artists seeking to evolve; a sonic leap forward.

Robert Henke and Gerhard Behles drop listeners into an artificial world run by syncopated snares, robotic slaps and granular synthesis. In fact, the term ‘dub techno’ is used loosely here. Minimal techno might be more accurate. Opener ‘Abundance’ strays away from the early subaquatic work of Porter Ricks and Basic Channel, and its mechanical futurism instead aligns with the scattered, computerised beats of artists like Autechre.

This sonic landscape is powerful not only for its dreamy effect on the ears, but for its capacity to inspire visuals in the mind. Listening to Interstate feels like observing earth’s lattice of warmly-lit highways from space.

Take ‘Ginza’, which could soundtrack a brisk walk through the Tokyo night with snappy cymbal clicks, deep bass micro-rhythms and robotic thrumming that sounds like Monolake sampled WALL–E. On the other side of the globe, ‘Amazon’ imagines the duo performing in a tropical rainforest.

While Interstate explores Monolake’s melodic side more than their later work, it does so while retaining a propulsive rhythm. You can’t help but nod your head to ‘Tangent II’ with its low-end clicks and bubbly synth patterns. ‘Tangent I’, on the other hand, flows like water down a stream. A punching syncopated techno rhythm that uses programmed shuffling beats and the Granulator III to create a dripping effect. This is the first time Monolake has focused on percussive textures so insistently and with such sincere confidence.

The granulator is also a focus in ‘Perpetuum’. The track blends metallic buzz stabs with waves of lush textures that wash over and envelop you. It feels both oceanic and industrial. Both organic and man-made.

Listening to this on vinyl would be particularly special given it already feels so present and alive. Interstate bursts with snappy percussive elements that add a tangible quality to its vibrant synth textures. The lush, evolving pads in closer ‘Terminal’ – combined with heavily muffled voices over airport speakers – feel like waking up after a dream.

Monolake created an album that seems forever in transit, blurring the lines between nature and machine, a giant leap forward on their journey into the sonic potential of electronic music.