Mat Schulz on curating Unsound: “Embracing possible failure is important.”

Unsound returns to Adelaide as part of the Illuminate Festival again this July. Known for its broadly diverse programming and unique commissioning, Unsound will once again take over three venues over two days to present another incredible selection of artists and musical collaborations, featuring performances by Suzanne Ciani & Actress, billy woods and Lucrecia Dalt, alongside many others.

Ahead of the festival Cyclic Defrost jumped on the Zoom-line to Krakow to have a chat to Unsound Artistic Director Mat Schulz about the history of Unsound, current and past commissions, the value of experimental music festivals in 2026 and why it’s important to not be afraid of failure.

Cyclic Defrost: How do you feel Unsound fits into the culture or the history of Australian experimental music festivals. We had What Is Music? in the late 90s, and early 2000. At the same time, we had Liquid Architecture emerging out of the academic sound art world. You developed Unsound overseas…

Mat Schulz: Well let’s remember, the first iteration of Unsound was actually in Australia in Wagga Wagga…

Cyclic Defrost: Oh of course, that’s true.

Mat Schulz: But it developed concurrently and obviously really connected. I’m from Wagga and my friends and my brothers were organising Unsound in Wagga like as part of the Space Program which was very focussed on local Wagga community and also building collaborations with like better known Australian artists. I think the last iteration of it, there was like a train that went around the surrounding countryside and stopped in different places, for shows and like, installation, like an Alan Lamb installation on a farm and performances in, like, The Roundhouse, at Junee. There’s video footage of the whole thing, which is pretty cool.

And now it’s like 20 something years ago, which is crazy. But yeah, so there’s the Krakow Unsound was like a small event that was connected to the Wagga version, and I remember Adam Bell, who is a musician as well as graphic designer saying the Wagga Space Program website had something about how there was a tunnel connecting Krakow to Wagga Wagga. Adam and my brother Paul Schultz came played in the Krakow editions, early on. One of my favourite things that came out of the Wagga Space Program and Unsound was Sue Harding’s Dot Matrix printer release and shows. I always wanted to present that in Krakow, but somehow, it hasn’t happened. I would still like to present it in Adelaide actually.

Cyclic Defrost: I haven’t thought about that work for decades, but I remember that piece.

Mat Schulz: I think you can find it online as well. And, you know, because I’m an Australian living in Europe the majority of the time, and in Australia a couple of months a year. There was always a connection between me and Unsound and Australian artists being represented in Krakow. Often involved in developing different types of collaborations or commissioning new work. And this is something that kind of just happened naturally, I suppose. Because I felt an affinity to Australian artists through their music but also likes with the fact that I’m from there. For example, Ben Frost, we commissioned Solaris in 2010, it was the first big commission, probably. It’s Ben Frost and the Icelandic composer Daníel Bjarnason who made a kind of alternate score for Solaris while also referencing the Stanislav Lem book, Lem was from Krakow. The visuals were by Brian Eno and Nick Robertson. Brian Eno was Ben’s mentor for the Rolex Award and so he was in Krakow for a week while they were working on this Solaris development with the orchestra.

And I remember that there was like a problem with securing the rights to get the film. The original idea, which is quite insane, was to have alternate score for the whole original Tarkovsky film and Mosfilm didn’t really get back to our requests. And then Brian Eno suggested that we do all of the visuals around one second of the film. He came up with this idea in Krakow, and I thought, no, that’s just an idea. And then a month or two later Brian Eno sent me an email which was about doing the visuals for this piece, so that’s how that came to be. But that was a big project, and it’s one that we commissioned and then toured. And as part of that I reached out to everyone in Australia, all the festivals, and thought someone’s going to want to do this in Australia, but it was only David Sefton at Adelaide Festival who got back to me. And he said, let’s do it and let’s do Unsound in Adelaide also. He knew Unsound via Unsound New York and having lived in the States, so he said, let’s do it as part of Adelaide Festival. And that’s how that’s how Unsound started to be in Adelaide.

So and so that was it there and that was there in the first programme. And then there were other commissions, that is yeah, a bunch like we’ve premiered, and commissioned work by like, for, Robin Fox which we’ve each time presented in Europe and then presented in Adelaide. I think it has been a good way for regular to get a bigger exposure, like from his work because in Krakow there’s always a big international audience. It’s like 50%. But there’s also a lot of, curators and managers, label owners, whatever, who come to the festival to check things out. It’s not officially a showcase festival, but it’s like a good place. I think, for Australian artists to present their work. There was Oren Ambarchi who presented Knots with Sinfonietta Cracovia. I really liked the album, and I suggested that he try to present it with an orchestra. And he did that and it was fantastic. We presented that in New York as well, and at Sonar Festival.

There was also Jed Kurzel, which was another Adelaide connection. I really love the score to Snowtown. I think it’s a great score I still love it. I reached out to Jed and said, can you imagine doing this as a live show? And his brother Justin had some different portraits of people like from the Adelaide outskirts where they were filming. He gave these portraits to us to use as part of this show.

Cyclic Defrost: How does it feel taking these Australian works around the world, and then re-presenting them back to an Australian audience?

Mat Schulz: It’s great. I really like to be involved in not just putting on this artist or that artist, but using Unsound to develop new work and support artists, to shine a spotlight on Australian artists in a bigger away and I think that’s a great way to do it. Oh, another co-commissioned with Adelaide was Robin Fox with AtomTM, Uwe Schmidt, which was also a really cool one that we presented in different places around the world. There’s a long list…

Cyclic Defrost: Have you been tempted to move Unsound to other Australian cities? How do you approach the different kind of curating the many locations of Unsound around the world? Do you treat Adelaide any differently?

Mat Schulz: We presented Unsound for several years as part of the Adelaide Festival with David Sefton, and it became a standalone festival that David and Lee Carmichael, as one of the directors of Illuminate, put on for two years. After that it became part of Illuminate, within the framework of that festival, which has been the case for many years and it works really well. We’ve had different offers and suggestions to move Unsound to other cities. It was maybe more obvious, especially when we started to do this in Melbourne, for example. There weren’t that many festivals dealing with this kind of music and the festivals that did program music they didn’t really program the kind of stuff that we have at Unsound. Now it’s changed and this is something that other Australian festivals do, which I think is connected to the way people’s way of listening has changed.

I think people have become more open to experimental music, and I think experimental forms of music bleed more into other genres. So it’s a logical development. But when we started Unsound, a big part of the idea of the festival was to bring artists who hadn’t played in Australia before or who had played but not for a long time. It was very easy to do, in the sense it didn’t really matter that the festival was in Adelaide because the people in Australia who were into this music were more than willing to make the pilgrimage to Adelaide to experience two days of great artists, well known and legendary names or new artists. It was kind of an easy proposition. Adelaide itself is a nice city for a festival. We’ve always been very supported by people in Adelaide who obviously have an investment in keeping the festival in Adelaide., which is the case with Lee and Rachel at Illuminate. To them it’s important to keep it there, not just because it’s an important part of their programming. It’s something different to the rest of Illuminate but because they feel that it’s an important mission to keep it in Adelaide, that it’s somehow closely connected to the city at this point.

Cyclic Defrost: Yeah I love it. Well firstly can I just say thank you for persisting and keeping doing it because while I’ve only been a few times, and every time I’ve gone there’s been something that’s completely blown my mind that I had no idea existed. The first time it was Babyfather, which was incredible. The last time I went, it was Bendick Giske, again absolutely mind blowing, I immediately bought the record. How do you go about creating a safe space for curious listeners to come in and discover things?

Mat Schulz: Yeah, we try and do that by having the better-known artists as an avenue into the program. And then, the audience discover the artists that they don’t necessarily know. I think that this is important, in terms of reaching a wider audience. And I think the way that we program Unsound in Adelaide, and in Krakow as well, definitely. It’s like this kind of interplay between those better-known names, more accessible types of music and then lesser-known names and the weirder, and very weird end of experimental music where you have to really concentrate and listen.

I think when people come, they really give themselves up to this idea that there are going to be moments that are more demanding and moments that are less demanding. And I think this is true in Adelaide, but it’s definitely very true in Krakow. I am always amazed how many people turn out for an artist that doesn’t get a bigger audience usually. And people really focus, really listen It doesn’t matter if it’s someone well known, or a Polish artist they’ve never heard of. It’s the collective consciousness or something of the audience to really concentrate in different ways. People who come to Unsound more than once know that they’re going to discover stuff and that’s a big reason that we do the festival. A big part of how we think when we program is to make certain that it’s going to be an experience and discovery for the audience, not just confirming the names that they know.

Cyclic Defrost: No, it’s true. You build up a trust with the audience so that while they might not know who’s performing, they can trust that you’re finding interesting artists to program. It’s very broad festival.

Mat Schulz: It is broad, and it’s intentionally broad. I think even if people don’t necessarily like everything, I think if they’re engaged by what’s presented, then this is great. Especially with commissioned projects, I don’t think everything has to be an incredible success artistically as well. I say this to artists for commissioning work, it’s okay if something fails, you know? I think embracing possible failure is important in terms of curating in interesting ways. I think it’s important to not be afraid of something’s failing, even if it fails in front of a thousand people, it’s still going to be interesting somehow.

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Cyclic Defrost: It’s still entertaining. So, tell me about the commissions Unsound Illuminate 2026.

Mat Schulz: So FUJI||||||||||TA and Ka Baird came out of Unsound Osaka which we presented last year, that was connected the World Expo. The Polish government asked us to present Unsound in Osaka which we were surprised by, and really happy to do because we always dreamt of doing something in Japan. It was a great experience. We commissioned a few works connected to that and one of them was FUJI||||||||||TA and Ka Baird. FUJI||||||||||TA is a Japanese artist who works with air and breath, like air pressure. He was playing this self-constructed pipe organ and then he took one of the pipes, I think, and turned it on this side and plays a set using this kind of like, it looks like a pen and it’s like kind of airbrush that he touches or moves closer to this pipe. Have you seen?

Cyclic Defrost: No, I’ve seen images, but it’s making me think of the artist William Fowler Collins. Do you know him? He plays guitar with a calligraphy brush, which it just sort of softens and expands the sound in this amazing way.

Mat Schulz: He could he could join us.

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Cyclic Defrost: Book and bring him out! He’s amazing.

Mat Schulz: Yeah. Well, and then there’s Ka Bard who uses her voice and microphone and makes field recordings of the room to use in the room, like feedback, voice, different things, processed sound to make a show that is, like FUJI||||||||||TA is, rhythmic. Using similar elements but the process is different and the tools are different. I saw both of their shows separately and I thought it would be cool to bring them together. So we presented the work in Osaka and later in Krakow, and now this is the third show in Adelaide. They’ll also play in New York later in the year. But it’s a great show and very performative and fun, but also, kind of rigorous in terms of its execution and how it sounds. It’s quite amazing. And then we have the project with 2K88, who is a Polish producer, with Rainy Miller and Bianca Scout, that they made an album. We commissioned the show from the three of them, as well as the vocalist Lauren Duffus, which was presented at Unsound last year. And now we’re presenting it in places. So, it’s playing with genre, there’s rap there’s R&B, there’s like blurry kind of ambient music. That’s again very performative on stage. Rainy Miller is a great performer. That’s the second commission and it’s connected to an album where we are putting out this year.

Cyclic Defrost: What role do you see festivals like Unsound playing in this current environment of increasingly short attention spans for content?

Mat Schulz: I think festivals are super important, especially the ones that curate carefully and try to present artists that people might not know. It makes people listen differently to the fragmented way that we listen at home. Most people listen to music through streaming at the moment, and they don’t necessarily even listen to full albums, in the way that you and I grew up doing. That’s already completely different. If you watch a show that goes for 50 minutes, it basically puts you in the headspace of listening to an album and it kind of forces you to concentrate and reflect in ways that you might not do if you’re listening to music at home.

And I think doing that collectively with other people in the room is a very important experience, because it kind of strengthens this act of listening, and it makes it a collective thing. And it’s unlike anything else, other than watching a film in the cinema maybe. But if you watch a movie at home on your laptop and you go to a cinema and you’re in a crowd of people, it’s a very different and more electrifying experience. Festivals also play a very important role of guiding people like through music, because there’s like so much music around right now. It’s great that you’re doing this interview, but music journalism is definitely on the wane. There are so few places where you can read about music, even read reviews. When I started Unsound it was very easy and kind of obvious, in terms of knowing who to book. There was a smaller field because people couldn’t release music in the same way. But also there was attention given to certain albums or artists, through music journalism which doesn’t really happen now. And I think the carefully curated music festivals where people are really searching for music and presenting new artists, they play an important role in terms of helping people discover music.

Cyclic Defrost: There is so much music in the world, it is very difficult to keep up with the plethora of unique and interesting music that is mostly being self-released by experimental and independent artists. How do you and your team go about finding new music?

Mat Schulz: Yeah, I think you have to have a good team of people who are engaging in music from different perspectives in terms of age and type of music they’re into. I think it would be quite difficult to put together Unsound if it was just me, especially like the club music. You need to have younger perspectives on that, for sure. It’s just multiple perspectives and multiple people involved, as well as trusting certainly agents or labels, making it known you want to present new artists, and people know Unsound for this now. In some way there’s a certain randomness to the path that you take, but it’s a considered one. It’s definitely a puzzle and it’s harder than it was, because you have to push yourself to discover in new ways. Rate Your Music is one of my favourite places to find new music. You will find stuff there that scored highly on these yearly charts that can be completely different from the music that you’ll find on Pitchfork or somewhere like that.

Cyclic Defrost: I go to my friend’s record shop and he says “buy this” and I do, but I don’t think as many people do that anymore.

Mat Schulz: That’s another good method. There’s also the dialogue with other curators, who I can feel an affinity with. We just did The Infinite Now with Atonal Berlin. And that was like a 30-hour festival, 30 hours of sleeping and listening collectively. This was the far end of what we’re talking about, it’s the opposite of how people consume music right now. And it was a great experience.

Cyclic Defrost: That sounds really cool. I want to know if anything surprised you about Unsound Adelaide over the years.

Mat Schulz: I hadn’t seen them play until two years ago, but I loved Yirinda, do you know them?

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Cyclic Defrost: Yeah, I saw them. It was incredible. It was a beautiful way to start the festival.

Mat Schulz: Yeah. And I didn’t know what to expect from their show. I like the recording, but I think live it was really stunning. I thought it was fantastic. I mean, there are other things as well, but that’s the one thing that comes to mind. Of course, every show we had Hype Williams play, you know, Dean Blunt and Lolina, Inga Copeland, they played years ago and that, that was always a surprise. You’d never know what they would do, Hype Willams or Dean Blunt for that matter. He doesn’t really perform anymore unfortunately. But I always found every show that he was involved in was somehow surprising, you know, not necessarily in a good way. He was he was he’s great at messing with your expectations.

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Cyclic Defrost: The Caretaker was pretty great at doing that.

Mat Schulz: He’s in his own realm of course, The Caretaker. He could sit there and play a Caretaker a show which could satisfy everyone in terms of what they might expect. He spends a lot of time preparing each show, he prepares every show months beforehand.

Cyclic Defrost: It’s funny because I sent him a bunch of questions for an interview and he never replied. But then the presentation that he used during his performance seemed to be responding to the questions that I had sent.

Mat Schulz: It’s possible.

Cyclic Defrost: Finally, what would you say to someone who was considering coming to the Unsound festival, but they weren’t sure.

Mat Schulz: I would say, just take the leap of faith, as thousands have become devoted attendees of Unsound, returning year after year when they didn’t necessarily know what it was going to be the first year. I can say that they will encounter music that… some of it will engage them and they’ll love it, some of that might provoke or confront them, but it will be an interesting and memorable experience. Most people who come to Unsound once, they definitely come back. So, what can I say?

Unsound is presented as part of Illuminate Adelaide 2026 on July 10th and 11th across three venues. Tickets are on sale now, available here.