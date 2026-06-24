Listen to the cathartic ambience of Lusine’s new work

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Lusine is Jeff McIlwain, a Seattle based producer who has just announced his tenth studio album, Melting Days, which will be released via Ghostly International. The album brimming with post club ambient electronics explores themes of memory, grief, transition and renewal, arriving 3 years after 2023’s Long Light.

This is what he has to say about it:

“When you’re moving through grief, it’s as if you’re watching your previous life get foggier and foggier. I think this was a bit freeing for me, not needing to compromise on ideas.”

You can find this single Pendulum, released via Ghostly International here. The album, Melting Days will be available on the 21st of August 2026. You can find it here.