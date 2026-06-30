Listen to an interspecies improvisation between Orca pods and electric guitar

Whilst we’ve repeatedly featured improvised music here on Cyclic Defrost usually it’s occurring between humans. This piece is a little different.

Jim Nollman is a US based sound artist, guitarist, naturalist, author, and lifelong innovator in the practice of interspecies communication. He is best known via his incredible 1982 Folkways album Playing Music with Animals: Interspecies Communication of Jim Nollman with 300 Turkeys, 12 Wolves and 20 Orcas, which saw him improvising with the aforementioned animals, and blurring the lines between comedy, new music, field recording and improvisation.

His latest album, Orca’s Greatest Hits, sees him focussing exclusively on the Orca’s, creating an underwater recording studio in a sheltered cove on Johnstone Strait, on the North East Coast of Vancouver Island and recording nightly with Orca pods between 1985 and 1992. The beauty and fascination of this work is that it feels like real interspecies communication, not just twee repetition. In the liner notes Nollman mentions being more influenced by John Cage and Miles Davis than Charles Darwin or Thomas Kuhn. “Cage describes art as anything you can get away with. Davis prided himself on never playing the same thing twice.”

The first single is ‘The 47 Whale Raga.’ This is what they have to say about it:

“Recorded in 1986, “The 47 Whale Raga” is a composite gleaned from several hours of recordings made over the course of about a week, beginning with Nollman playing electric guitar on an August night, improvising around the Indian raga “Jinjhoti” and capturing the attention of three orca pods.”

Jim Nollman’s Orca’s Greatest Hits will be released on the 14th of August 14 via Smithsonian Folkways. You can find it here.