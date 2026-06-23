It is hard to trace the influence of artists like Klaus Nomi on CocoRosie; although it is difficult to link them musically, it seems that sisters Bianca and Sierra Casady managed to connect these worlds — so distant from opera — with pop song and theatricality. Bianca, with a background in acting and theater, sang with a timbre drawn from 78 rpm records of the 1930s, and Sierra, with a classical musical training, created moments of great lyricism; they fused in the alchemy of creativity to bring to life an innocent, restless, and dancing creature.

CocoRosie’s performance at Razzmatazz confirmed once again the singularity of a project that, more than twenty years after its emergence, still sounds ahead of its time. Accompanied by two additional musicians, they delivered a concert that combined theatricality, humor, sonic experimentation, and a surprising ease on stage.

The quartet format expanded the timbral possibilities of a setlist centered mainly on their latest records, without setting aside some classics. Unconventional instruments and everyday objects — toys, old telephones, and various artifacts — were used both as sound sources and to process the voices live. The instrumentation did without the harp that had occupied a central role in other tours; replacing it (somehow), a keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist who used modular synthesizers, keyboards, toy pianos, and an imposing and beautiful Cristal Baschet — an instrument created in France in the 1950s — activated through the friction of glass rods moistened with water to produce a sound that seemed to emerge from inside a cavern. Combined with Sierra’s lyrical singing, it generated an atmosphere of apocalyptic reverie.

The picture was completed with the human beatboxer’s contribution adding a rhythmic backbone. Leaning into a more rhythmic and direct energy, with a greater presence of beats and pulses close to contemporary pop, the music took us on an emotional carousel that oscillated between moments of introspection and extreme sensitivity and peaks of euphoria, turning the venue almost into a club.

The stage functioned as a theatrical space. Costume changes happened in full view of the audience, as part of the show’s own dramaturgy. CocoRosie seemed to constantly play at deconstructing or parodying pop divas through near-absurd clothing combinations: Sierra appeared with elements mixing a wedding dress, a corset, and red high heel shoes with hockey socks, while Bianca combined lingerie, nurse uniforms, and sailor caps with smudged makeup. These collaborations visually extended the hybrid nature of their music. Is it possible to combine opera singing with reggaeton? CocoRosie seemed to say yes!

Because if there was one thing that characterised CocoRosie, it was precisely that ability to bring together seemingly incompatible elements. Long before the aesthetic of hybridity and fragmented identity became a defining feature of a generation — predating what we now know as ‘Generation Z’, where the flow of information generated by the logic of the internet brings together all manner of styles and identities, blended together in the blender of reality.

The duo had already been working by juxtaposing contrasts: lyrical vocals combined with beatboxing, chamber music with urban rhythms, operatic refinement with the most uninhibited pop culture. In that sense, it was inevitable to think that many of the aesthetic strategies now associated with Generation Z were already present in their artistic world from the early 2000s onwards.

Everything seemed carefully crafted and, at the same time, spontaneous. As if theatricality were part of everyday life rather than a performance separate from it. A style that CocoRosie had been perfecting for over two decades and which continued to find new ways to surprise.

Photo credit : Alba Bouvier @albabouvier