Boards of Canada – Inferno (Warp)

I was somehow lost in Melbourne, maybe in a tunnel under the Westgate bridge, at 2am on a Sunday morning, when the significance of this new album by Boards of Canada began to take hold.

Inferno is the Scottish duo’s (comprised of Mike Sandison and Marcus Eoin) fifth album, and first in 13 years. And they are still cultivating dark, ambient and intelligent electronic music. With their continual endeavour to use outdated analogue equipment in order to create a haunting time worn feel. Inferno has the duo incorporating a deeper, crisp live sound. With guitars, live drums, synths and their repeating occurrences of heavily manipulated analog tape degradation. Within the walls of Inferno, there’s a lot of subliminal messaging going on that create mystical imagery for the listener – from biblical themes to spirituality and the occult.

The initial middle eastern drone of the second track, ‘Prophecy at 1420 MHz’, sets up the album with a murky mood which leads into a slow corrosive electronic drum beat. Initiating a vibe of a slow-moving train passing by an empty station at night.

Backwards looping tape passages infest the epically titled ‘Hydrogen Helium Lithium levitation.’ A duel minor chord progression develops ominously over Boards of Canada’s distinct use of ultra slow, futuristic drum loops. Allowing them to also incorporate Tarus pedal bass notes.

There is a common thread within this album, of mashed up conversations, directions and spoken word voyages from different distant dimensions, which come together in baffling contingency. And in some instances, they feel like AI generated directions for evacuation, such as on ‘Age of Capricorn’ and ‘Father and Son.’

The influence of the band Tangerine Dream, and their synth soundscapes can be heard in amongst some conspiracy theories, which are spoken below the threshold of conscious perception.

Inferno is an album that is by no means in any hurry to get to places. And there’s lots of profound joy in that. Its sluggish and sedative mood feels at times like you’ve taken a handful of Valium and washed them down with some absinthe. And I believe that this is Boards of Canada’s intention on Inferno: Methodical and deliberate.

Fans of Pye Corner Audio will relish in tracks like ‘Blood in the Labyrinth’ and ‘Naraka,’ where the presence of John Carpenter-esque rhythms and drum loops, permeate into the listeners ears. As a friend of mine recently mentioned, the Ghost Box record label (which Pye Corner Audio are on) was possibly formulated due to Boards of Canada’s distinctive sound.

On Boards of Canada’s 2002 album Geogaddi, there were constant hints of shoegaze, with its dense, reverb laden, ethereal wall of sound. On Inferno, Tracks like ‘Memory of Death’, ‘The Word Becomes Flesh’ and ‘Somewhere Right Now’ allows these influences to be heard and progress with a warm unease – changing from chord to chord with complicated and confusing lo-fi continuity.

‘Deep Time’ provides the listener with, in my opinion, deep seated sadness, with its despondent and minimal string instrumentation. There are also a few nods to Sci-Fi soundtracks, such as on ‘Arena Americanada’ and ‘You Retreat in Time and Space’, with saturated, drawn-out synthesizer progressions and robotic vocoder keyboard textures.

Boards of Canada enthusiasts will pleasantly devour this long overdue album and embrace it like an exquisite stepchild. Others unaware of Boards of Canada’s motives and mystique, may find this listening experience a little perplexing, and at times, quite uneasy and awkward due to its presence of claustrophobia and feelings of panicked uncertainty. But personally, I wouldn’t have it any other way.