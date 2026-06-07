Boards Of Canada – Inferno Listening Session (BCN) 22nd of May 2026

2026 has been the best year so far for a Boards of Canada follower in the past two decades.

Just think of that Record Store Day back in 2013 and the appearance of 6 mysterious vinyl records around the world with audio snippets lasting less than a minute, each one of them relevant to decipher a message hidden between shortwave signals and numbers stations samples. In the edges of the pre-smartphone era, this surprising rabbit-hole quest became magnetic for fans. This 36-digit key (6 numbers per record) had to be investigated, with hints being found in micro edits in YouTube videos posted years prior, and lost messages in their comments section. Everything led up to the announcement of Tomorrow’s Harvest, their 4th studio album, a masterpiece that had a notable overall mood and deeper incursions into instruments, with some outstanding band-mode moments. There was an oneiric listening session taking place at an abandoned amusement park lost in the desert in the US, and then a worldwide streaming that became the first listen, and we still remember that countdown. This all happened after a long silent period, with their last release many years prior, and 13 years passed since then, and little more heard with the exception of some remixes (Odd Nosdam, Nevermen, The Sexual Objects) and their acclaimed Societas X Tape, their first openly known dj-mix, in celebration of Warp’s 30th anniversary, lasting two hours, with more than 60 tracks, and streamed on Midsummer’s Eve 7 years ago.

Long story long, it’s been a couple years since there was some sort of a confirmation of ‘a new work’ coming, with fans wondering if it was a new album or the long-dreamed anthology of their pre ’95 material, only known through past and recent online bootlegs. What started the spark this year was the appearance of VHS tapes marked with a logo made of hexagons being sent randomly to fans in the beginning of April. This was followed by the appearance of some posters on the streets in the UK and US, and the release of ‘Tape 05’ (later confirmed to be the track ‘Deep Time’) with a homemade videoclip made by the band, with ‘Introit’ and ‘Prophecy At 1420 MHz’ following in the beginning of May, including a split-video made by Robert Beatty. ‘Inferno’, their 5th studio album for Warp Records, was announced to be released on the 29th of May.

Following tradition, some exclusive listening sessions were announced in 7 cities on the 22nd of May. And then there’d be many events at record stores affiliated with Warp Records, on the 28th. With a carefully curated selection of venues (an abandoned chapel in Glasgow, the old Welsh Presbyterian Chapel in London, a former crematorium repurposed in Berlin..) there was also room for movie theatres, and Phenomena, the one they chose in Barcelona, has one of the biggest screens in Spain, recognised as Best European Cinema at the Venice Film Festival last year. It remained closed for renovations, and opened its doors again a month before the Inferno session, which required a prior registration, and sold out within minutes, same as the other events worldwide. We met fans that came from other cities like Valencia and heard of people flying from other parts of Europe. The excitement was real, and we attended the first listening on the 22nd of May.

The location was ideal, a top tier cinema experience that evokes 1930’s Hollywood. A dreamy lounge that feels like an amalgamation of the Twin Peaks’ lodge and The Shining lobby’s vibes. Hexagons on screens on the ceiling and walls, and hexagons on the carpeted floors, which was a remarkable coincidence. There was dedication: they wouldn’t sell popcorn so as not to cause distractions during the experience. Some exclusive merch didn’t make it on time, but fans had the chance to buy a token to pre-order a limited cassette edition.

We heard some mysterious drones before entering the impressive sala that has a 15-metre wide screen and renovated sound. There were souvenirs on each seat (small red booklet with a few pages of artwork + tracklist) and an overall feel of special occassion and community. Not everyday you’ve got such a big gathering fully dedicated to listen to an album. A red and hexagonal custom-made light projector, and also the projection of a hexagon over the red velvet curtains completed the experience.

We’ll leave the analysis of Inferno for an album review, this session meant something else: balancing over a decade of expectation with an overwhelming experience of 70 minutes of new music wasn’t easy as a listener. It was a blast in an incomparable way, a nod to those who got lost in their sounds a long time ago. An experiential thing, with a lot of elements to expand on new dedicated listens. Our first reactions were awe of the sound design in ‘Age Of Capricorn’, the emotional impact of ‘Naraka’, the voice manipulations with Telephasic Workshop vibes on ‘Father And Son’ (but expanded, with more details in the cadence of the words, hypnotic and playful), the depth of ‘Memory Death’, and more. Back then we didn’t know from which song things were coming from, just lost track of everything, as if time had bent and the whole album turned into one big experience. Besides the videos made by Robert Beatty, there was visual content supposedly also made by Boards Of Canada for ‘You Retreat Time And Space’, and it served as a wake-up call right before the ending of the album, with certain nostalgic weightless beauty portrayed in the second half of the song.

Inferno is out now via Warp. You can find it here.