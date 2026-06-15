Bhajan Bhoy – Meditations (Cardinal Fuzz/Feeding Tube)

Meditations begins with ‘Yangqin Beach’, where waves merge into these repetitive not quite glitch, percussive burps of sound, that may possibly be the looped result of a patch lead connecting – but maybe not. Next we’re joined by a series of reassuring yet heavily reverbed and delayed banjo runs, as guitar slowly creeps in. Everything evolves slowly, considered, restrained, mined for space, where the groove doesn’t really develop until subtle bass electronics emerge alongside a jaunty repetitive banjo that almost feels out of place. It’s at this point you begin to wonder what exactly we’ve been seduced into listening to. And then there’s another 6 minutes where things get even more shimmery and out of focus.

I’ve found myself repeatedly listening to this album, primarily due to this initial piece – over and over. I believe it’s because of the sheer incongruence of sounds Bhajan Bhoy has put together. It’s worlds colliding across a warm psychedelic vista, though colliding is probably not the correct term, because there is nothing jarring here, perhaps its more that disparate worlds are cohabiting – which is surely a good thing.

Bhajan Bhoy is Ajay Saggar, a Netherlands-based musician who describes his approach as blending psychedelic raga with esoteric electronica. Whilst this term definitely contextualises the descriptions above, there is also something folk-like about his approach, harnessing a serenity, and something deeply personal from the unlikeliest combination of ingredients. In fact if it wasn’t so serene you’d call it outsider electronic music.

Meditations, his 9th album wears its intentions on its sleeve. It’s lush, highly immersive, carefully constructed and designed for internal exploration. With 4 tracks clocking in at over 10 minutes each, Sagger is in no hurry to get to the point. The pieces build slowly, highlighting different elements within the mix, often revealing an element that was always there, yet felt just out of earshot until now.

Saggar refers to the music on Meditations as ‘spiritual prayers,’ which thanks to their longevity and repetition offers plenty of space for enlightenment. I first heard his music as part of Dutch post everything out King Champion Sounds, who’s 2021 album Between Two Worlds veered heavily into indie pop territory, something Bhajan Bhoy threatens to do at times. Like King Champion Sounds there are so many disparate elements at play – they just happen to be different ones, and a little more subdued.

There is something quite beautiful about being seduced but not knowing how or why it happened. Meditations is less about what Saggar is doing, and more about what his music does to the listener. With accordion, piano, yangqin, synthesisers, guitar, bass, and banjo, he’s crafted his own personal meditations, four elusive and surprisingly different suites of music that provide the care, space and duration to allow the listener to let go and dive within.