Beatrice M. – Sinking (Tectonic Recordings)

There seems to be a renewed interest in bass musics and sound system culture with some recent discussion about dubstep entering into its second generation. Now well beyond its formative years in South London in the early 2000s, where the genre emerged out of garage and alongside grime, young producers around the world are pushing 140BPM forward with a range of influences. US producer Skrillex is often credited for developing a punchy alt-rock version of “brostep” that he took to stadiums around world circa 2010—if you’ve prompted Suno with “dubstep” you might know what I mean. And while Skrillex has influenced a generation of musicians since, twenty-something-year-old Beatrice M. draws on their experiences in France, and notably “the golden age of tech-house.” Their debut album, Sinking, drops on 5 June one of dubstep’s formative labels, Tectonic Recordings, founded by Bristol-based DJ/producer Pinch in 2005. It follows on from their debut EP on Tectonic Midnight Swim (2025), released on Tectonic last year.

The album’s opener, Ever bubbles up over a stumbling tuned-percussion rhythm. Its submarine bleeps, delayed vocal samples and synths washes prompts in me a “subaquatic” imaginary. (I later learn Beatrice is a keen swimmer). Pipes and pads bring some light to the mix as the track comes to surface. The following track, Ocean, seems to validate my sensorium. Building on Ever’s rhythmic structure, it adds a one-note-two-octave bass line that pushes through the billowing synths that swell under a housey chord progression.

“Disco” and “dubstep” are two words that do not roll easily together in my mind, so I think of Disco Corner as a cheeky hybrid built around a looping one-note disco bassline over a consistent 4/4 kick. In a recent ARTE video, “Comment le dubstep a survécu au mouvement brostep” foregrounding femme bass producers, Beatrice M. discusses their interest in making dubstep “flirt with other genres”. In contrast, the following track Juice, made with Bristol-based Sir Hiss, brings a darker, I think “tribal” tone, that reminds me of (fellow French producers) Amor Satyr and Siu Mata’s trance-inflected bangers.

Title track, Sinking, opens with driving 4/4 beat, diving bell sounds and a skanking synth, a nod to dubstep’s reggae roots/routes. A little squelch on the synths laces the production with acid, which I understand is a signature of tech house productions; importing techno’s assertive synths and tightly compressed drum machine sounds into progressive house forms.

Dear Dubstep offers a reflective pause with its phasing, shimmering synths and pulsing bass SF bass: science fiction, speculative futures, sonic feminisms—and of course sonic fiction. The following track Help, weaves documentary interviews through its pulsing arrangement to foreground women’s experiences of alienation, loneliness, isolation in domestic circumstances, “it would be lovely to have someone to talk to and try to help them if they are…”. With its unambiguous social commentary Help is another surprising turn.

The album’s “single”, In Touch, opens with a pacey disco beat, before it gears down through a drum fill into half speed, as a tabla loop picks out its upper-mid registers. MCs Jinnal and Kaba trade bars across The Channel in English and French, but it doesn’t sound like a battle track. The Paris-based Kaba’s delivery is smooth and unhurried whereas Jinnal’s more anxious delivery brings some of the grimey edge that I associate with UK urban musics. As Beatrice explains in the ARTE video, In Touch is a flip on male producers collaborating with female MCs, prompting a style Beatrice describes as “sibling-step”, a genderless riposte to “bro-step”.

This is followed by another collaboration, this time with UK DJ/producer Jay Carder. Here’s shuffling drums remind me of some rolling garage tracks circa 2005, before Years, which features a clipped vocal sample that seems to float in space, closes the album in a lighter, airier mood.

On Sinking, Beatrice M builds a consistent sound world, using atmospheric pads to colour much of dubstep’s characteristic space, alongside bubbling low ends and driving 4/4 kicks. Overall, it is a confidently paced and finessed production that I can appreciate on close listening with headphones. Then, when I scrub through tracks—as I do when I’m selecting music to mix—it sounds to my ears like house. I wonder how it would sound on a system that enables the to subs push through and if there is a scene for this kind of music in France. Beatrice is a key figure among the femme forward vanguard redefining dubstep. They are endorsed by London’s Mia Koden, and Beatrice’s label, Bait, has become a meeting point for producers around the world, including Carré, the young LA-London producer, who recently released on Tempa.

Personally, I find the album form is challenging for dance music, but I can understand how tracks like Dear Dubstep and especially Help might not suit dubstep’s dubplate-to-12” convention. Nevertheless, it makes sense to me that Sinking is spread over three discs for its vinyl release, with the aforementioned tracks on the same pressing. This set also features a “vinyl exclusive”, Poison (Remedy mix). Notably, Sinking will not be available on Spotify.

Sinking by Beatrice M.