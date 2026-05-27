Staraya Derevnya: “We are a folk band of a folk tradition that doesn’t exist.”

I first discovered British-Israeli Krautfolk Collective Staraya Derevnya in a record store – which is a pretty good place to find music. Flicking through the albums I was immediately taken with the cover art of their 2002 album Boulder Blues, which is a painting of a blue rabbit holding impaled skull on a stick and leading a blue headless figure through the forest. Behind them is a massive ochre head – or perhaps boulder. Turning it over, the listed instrumentation offered ‘objects, percussion, cries and whispers, marching band kazoo, wheel lyre, silent cello, theremin and feedback synthesizer amongst other weird and wonderful objects. With a list like that there was no way Boulder Blues wasn’t coming home with me.

Despite this I was not prepared for the first track ‘Scythian Nest,’ which greeted me with a couple of short blasts of static and then a weird gurgling, pinkity plonk of assorted squawks, percussive bursts and a driving bassline almost holding everything together. It was weird, kind’ve scattered, but at the same time almost childlike and innocent, an endearingly demented burst of oddness that felt like it could collapse in on itself at any time. Then the singing started. That’s when I realised that not only did they know exactly what they were doing – they were actually approaching genius. The hysterically dramatic high pitched singing in some strange language danced in and out of the chaos around it – almost legitimising the madness that had preceded it – yet at the same time pushing everything further into the lunatic fringe. The remainder of the album was filled with these strange elongated jams that flirted with and strayed over the line between cohesion and chaos and were similarly inventive and alien – particularly in the use of voice, which never played the same role twice.

Staraya Derevnya (old village in Russian) are a loose collective of musicians centred around founder Gosha Hniu who sings lyrics based on the poems of Russian artist Arthur Molev in a mixture of Russian and a made up language known only to him. They’ve released about 8 studio albums, the last couple (and a compilation of earlier material) on Melbourne label Ramble Records. Their most recent album is 2025’s Garden Window Escape, which is similarly incredible and features artists and sessions from UK, Bulgaria, Israel, and Mexico – including sound artist Grundik Kasyansky (feedback synthsizer) – you can read our review of his 2006 album Light and Roundchair here.

I managed to catch up with an amiable Gosha over Zoom from his workplace at the British Library Sound Archive in London, with all manner of audio equipment and tapes strewn behind him.

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Cyclic: Can you tell me about the history of the band, because I understand that you were born in Ukraine. Is that, is that right?

Gosha: Yes that’s right. We started in 1994. So, we’ve been around for quite a while. My family was part of the immigration wave when Soviet Union collapsed and lots of people moved to Israel. That’s where we ended up in the early 90s. The music that we were mostly inspired by was this sort of Soviet rock wave that came up in the late 80s, early 90s. Bands like Auctyon, Ne Zhdali, Zvuki Mu, Vejlivyi Otkaz and many others. Some are still active, but not well known to non-Russian speaking audience, especially these days.

So I was in a band. It was less experimental – more a standard rock line-up. So we were playing for a few years, then we broke up like most new bands do. And then I got interested in sound recording and producing. I started to work with these people separately after we broke up, trying to capture the material we had. And that’s how the very first album came to be.

I moved to UK in the year 2000. Initially, the idea was just to go for one year to study sound – because I was by that time really into sound engineering. So I came for one year and I’m still here.

One big thing that happened then was Napster and all the online file sharing. Before that I was only exposed to the music that was in my local record shop. And then from that moment the whole world opened up. So I first got into various ethnic music, like world music, all kinds of different traditions, and then I discovered John Zorn and Tzadik. And then from there to all kinds of psychedelic folk and minimalism and avant-garde and blah, blah, blah. So it’s basically once you start digging there’s no end to it. I’m one of these musicians who listen to lots of music. I know there are people who do music, but they don’t listen much. I’m constantly listening to new stuff.

People say there are traces of everything in what we do. I guess that’s how it comes about. But also people I play with, they’re all from very different music backgrounds. So it’s that as well.

After 2005 I started doing stuff again, sort of in a more experimental way again with friends – some people from the old band, and some new people. I started going to improvisation workshops by Eddie Prevost (AMM). But it was still me producing with the help of friends. It wasn’t a band as such. So in about 2012 I had an idea that I wanted to do a live album. So what we did, we rented a little place in some remote village Kadita, in northern Israel. I went with some equipment, I invited lots of people – mostly people I used to play with. So we were going to sit and just play live versions of the songs that were on the record. It didn’t quite work out because the people that were originally invited could make it, for various reasons, someone was going through a medical emergency, the other person had some urgent work trip, etc.

Cyclic: Oh No!

Gosha: So basically no one could come. But somehow different people came. It was mostly friends of friends. So then we all arrived there and we had our equipment and everything and we said okay, ‘we’re not going to do a live album because we don’t know the material, let’s just sit and improvise.’ And that’s how we did an album called Kadita Session. The album came out in 2016. I sent the CD to a few music websites and I got a message on Facebook from the guy organising this music festival in Newcastle called Tusk. He said, ‘I’ve heard the record. I like it. Do you play live?’ And I said, yes (laughs). And then I called everyone and said, ‘we need a live band. Let’s make a band.’ And we just all got together and we band ever since. We started playing live. We started making recordings. We teamed up with the visual artist and basically, thanks to Tusk, we’ve got the band going.

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I call it a collective. It’s still sort of a slightly more loose in a sense because we are in different countries. I’m here (in London). There’s one more person here. There’s three people in Israel, one in Mexico, and we have a core and then we allow a lot of improvisation so we can incorporate new people every time we play in the new place. So we try to be very open and very, flexible. But back to your question, we started, as a band, then it was me and the computer and then it was a band again.

Cyclic: It’s so interesting because it sounded like it was a quite a different band before you moved to the computer. And then moving to the computer is almost the total opposite of what you’ve become, because the idea of getting people in to play various parts and then collaging them together into music is very different to having lots of people in a room together improvising.

Gosha: That’s something I’ve been wrestling with for many years. I think a lot of improvised music doesn’t sound as good when recorded as opposed to when you are in a room with these people, because a lot of improvisation is about reacting to what’s happening around you, and you just cannot fully capture it. I’ve been to some amazing gigs – some of them the best gigs in my life, and then I listen back to the recording and it’s not quite the same. So I think in the recording, you want to preserve this open feel, but you also must have structure – that’s not necessarily needed live, but in recording, you must have structure. So I’m trying to combine these approaches.

I’m still doing a lot of stuff on the computer because we are spread around the world. And yes, we exchange files online, like everyone these days, there’s just no way around it. But the way I prefer to do it, if and when we have the opportunity is for a few times a year just meet together and sit and improvise and record these multilayered improvisations. But that doesn’t mean that between these sessions we do nothing. There’s a lot of listening, sort of processing, micro editing and trying to come up with the structure on top of the feel. So I think those two things really live together. And that’s my approach.

Cyclic: That’s interesting. I almost feel I believe the opposite. Like if there’s an element of if it that is composed or rehearsed or you have time to sit down and work out what you’re going to play, you lose the spontaneity and the ability to interact that the improvisation gives. If I’ve recorded some improvised material with all the mistakes, and then I’ve tried to recreate it later in a more composed way it always sounds flat and horrible – for me anyway.

Gosha: 100%. That’s why we go in the reverse direction. We improvise first. The structure comes later. We’re not starting with how we want to end. We record everything and everything is improvised on the spot. We don’t rehearse what we record. But then every recording I would listen to many, many times. So I’m just putting in my headphones. when I walk the dog or whatever I do. I constantly listen to these recordings and then a sort of structure emerges as I listen to it. And then I start doing some editing and I’m going to throw this piece out and I’m going to combine something else. So the structure always comes later after the recording has got the feel.

For live recordings, and that’s something that we first worked out before TUSK and we’re still working this way. So we have a plan where we have songs that we’re going to play live. We don’t do many. We might do like in, say, I don’t know a 50 minute set there will be four songs – not more than that. And when I say songs, it’s probably a bass line and a bit of vocals. So we have a roadmap. And then we say ‘we’re going to improvise for five minutes or 10 minutes, plus minus. And then we somehow are going to move to this song. And then after we finish it, we’re going to move to another improvisation block,’ let’s say. So we have a roadmap and everyone knows where we are inside the set – nobody’s lost, everyone knows what they’re doing. But at the same time it’s almost completely open.

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Cyclic: So live, is it like almost like you’re creating new pieces? You have the skeletal elements and you know where you’re going, but can deviate and then return. But you’re not playing songs off the album so much, or you are?

Gosha: They are songs from the album. But we are not recreating the way they are played on the album.

Cyclic: I don’t think that would be possible.

Gosha: No. That’s right. I mean, if we were trying it would just be worse. There’s no point in doing something inferior to what you did before.

For live stuff, we’re very visual. So at some point, we merged with another band, an audio visual duo called Lull Machines. It’s an electronic musician and a visual artist. The visual artist uses software called Tagtool – a live animation painting software. So he can draw live on the iPad and then he would animate these elements and build many layers of animation. He’s an artist and he’s also a former musician. So he knows where we’re coming from.

Cyclic Defrost: Is that Danil? He’s the one who did that incredible artwork on Boulder Blues that grabbed me initially.

Gosha: Yeah. He’s a fantastic artist. When I first met him, that was many many years ago, he was a singer-songwriter. And I met him through that. I was a fan of his songs. And then I was sort of trying to do something together. And he kept saying, ‘I’m not doing music anymore’. Until he discovered digital painting and then we got together.

So the way we do live, we put all the lights out. So there’ll be just the screen. We play with tiny little LED lights. Just to see our instruments. We try to get total darkness. And then we play sort of half facing the audience, but mostly looking at the screen. And the whole improvisation thing, it goes two ways between visual and sound. So the idea is that we treat him as one of the instruments. We’re improvising with him and he goes with us. So it’s on equal terms. And as with us, he has some basic skeleton. He has his characters that at some point he’s going to draw. He has some sort of general plan where things are going to go, but how he’s going to do it, it’s up to how we play at that moment.

And I would say in general, I have bigger influence on our recordings, because I do the mixing, but when we play live, it’s much more distributed across the band. It’s less about me, more about the interaction of us together.

Cyclic Defrost: And that’s what’s important to you, because obviously a lot of the visual components for bands are usually an afterthought? So the idea that they’re considered part of the band and you’re interacting with them is quite unusual.

Gosha: Exactly. That’s what we’re trying to do. And there’s not many bands I think, actually doing that. There’s a lot more visual just all over the place than before. But still, in almost every case, it’s more like an illustration to the music.

Cyclic Defrost: That’s incredible. Okay I’m going to warn you, you’re probably going to hate this question, and feel free not to answer it, but how would you conceptualise what the band is? And not only that, how would your fellow bandmates conceptualise it, and would they say the same thing?

Gosha: I like to think about ourselves as a collective of like-minded people more than a band. Like Taj Mahal Travellers from Japan, La Novia from France or Solncecvety from Belarus.

So people contribute as much as they want to contribute. If someone’s more interested and wants to get more involved, then by all means. There’s no very well-defined rules of what we’re doing. In the beginning, when we started to be more like a band, it was quite difficult for me to let go and trust people. I think I’m mostly over it. So for example, the visual aspects, I was doing everything myself in the past. I was doing covers and doing everything. So it was a bit difficult for me to trust other people and have the shared vision rather than just my vision.

Stylistically, we put the term Kraut Folk in various places. Someone coined it, I think, on Twitter many years ago. I like the vagueness of it. Also it brings all the right associations to the table. But it doesn’t mean that we follow a specific style. We have people in a band from a jazz background, there’s people from a metal rock background, there’s people from an electronic background, a post-punk background, all kind of interests. And it’s all sort of thrown in together. We’re not really interested in genres, but also we’re not purists. We’re not trying to shine away from it. It doesn’t have to be 100% abstract. If sometimes you get a bluesy feel, then it’s fine. You get a bluesy feel. It’s just part of what we do.

So yeah, it’s a very, very open approach.

Cyclic: That makes sense. Listening to your albums, you do seem very relaxed about what it is that’s come out. And it doesn’t feel like it’s in opposition to anything or trying to be anything. It just seems to be whatever it is that came out is what it is.

Gosha: It’s intuitive. So every piece goes through lots of stages. It takes many months to complete. It’s not like something that we played and here it is. It evolves. There’s lots of really fine tuning going on. But saying all that, we’re not trying to over polish it. We still try to do it in an intuitive way.

Cyclic: You mentioned that the pieces stem from improvised jams that you have and then the structure comes afterwards as you work out what it is. Does that mean you’d be doing various overdubs?

Gosha: Yes. So it can be an individual overdub or it can be a group overdub. We can just get all together and do a group overdub. That’s, well, that’s how we mostly used to do it in the past. But it’s become more difficult in recent years. Starting from COVID and wars and everything. It’s just more difficult than before. I hope we’ll get back to more group overdubbing. But still, there’s no piece that we put out that’s not originally a group jam. So there’s at least one layer of group jam and sometimes there’s many, many layers.

Cyclic: I’m interested in your vocals as well. Is it predominantly you doing the vocals?

Gosha: Yeah.

Cyclic: Firstly, I like the fact that they’re quite often mixed in with the instrumentation, it’s not like front man stuff.

Gosha: No, not at all, no.

Cyclic: But also the role they play, it isn’t like a traditional vocal role. It’s almost like they are another instrument alongside the other instruments. Do you think about that stuff a lot?

Gosha: Well, yeah, I would agree. So, I’m not that much into singing, but we tried going into a more instrumental direction, but what I found was that vocals, even a few words here and there, it doesn’t have to be the centre of the mix, but somehow it’s the focal point of the composition. So when we talk about structure, it’s like an anchor, the way you structure the composition, the whole piece, even though the vocals have a very minor role, somehow everything sort of revolves around it. And you get this very clear idea of the whole piece together, of what is happening. I mean, I’m not saying it has to be like that, but when we work on pieces, that’s what I found out – that we have to have it. Otherwise, something is missing. It’s just incomplete without vocals.

Cyclic: That’s interesting. Do you find you’re often doing the vocals during those improvisations or at a later date?

Gosha: Usually later. I mean, sometimes, maybe before live performances, because then I’ll have to use vocals – mainly for self-confidence. So I do something like that when we prepare for gigs. But for records, it usually comes later because it’s part of this structure thing.

When we play together, it’s just basically an endless stream of music that changes intensity as it progresses. So there’ll be some quiet bits, there’ll be some really intense bits, there’ll be some empty spaces and there’ll be like some super busy spaces as it progresses. But then afterwards, I start to think about it more as pieces. And that’s, I think that’s when vocals comes in. It helps to anchor the whole thing.

Cyclic: It must be incredible that bit where you’re listening to the improvisations again and again and again, and you are wondering how do I make sense of this? How do I create something that has the structure?

Gosha: It just happens. It can be a few listens or it can be 20 listens. It just starts to happen. The melodies, the bits of words, I just start to remember, sort of energy-wise, intensity-wise, how it moves around. And it just starts to make sense.

Cyclic: Incredible. I guess the other thing that really drew me in was some of the instrumentation that you use. There’s some interesting sounds in there. Like squeaky toys – stuff like that. I just love the idea of making music using weird sounding items that you find anywhere.

Gosha: I’m not a professionally trained musician. I guess, everything to do with sound and mixing I have some sort of academic background. But when it comes to music, it’s 100% intuition and not much else. Other people in the band are much more savvy in this regard. So I do all kinds of weird percussion. I recently started playing Hurdy Gurdy. I really like this stuff and I’m playing it through guitar pedals like distortion and delay and all that. And the new album, will be very Hurdy Gurdy based. And yeah, I’m always looking for weird percussion instruments and various things.

Then we have Ran Nahmias, who’s our cello player. He builds instruments himself. So he a plays homemade cello that he built. And he plays also many more home-built instruments. He plays Theremin, and various Middle Eastern instruments like oud and baglama and rababa and things like that. Many of these self-built as well.

I mean, we’re not concentrating on that. It’s not like this is a goal to have an unusual instrument. But when we play live, there’s a lot of people taking pictures when the lights come on.

Cyclic: I bet. But it also reminds me a little bit about what you were saying about the ethnic music that you were listening to in the past. There’s some element of that there too as well, isn’t there?

Gosha: I mean, we’re a folk band, but we are a folk band of a folk tradition that doesn’t exist. We’re not like Irish folk or Middle-Eastern or some other folk. We are our own folk.

You can find Staraya Derevnya here. Their most recent album is 2025’s Garden Window Escape which was released via Ramble Records. You can find it here.

Photo credit: Dood Evan.