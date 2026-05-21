Spencer Clark: “The magic workings are going on around you all the time.”

I first caught up with Spencer Clark via his strange quasi ethnographic fourth world project Monopoly Child Star Searchers, which with its use of texture, repetition and a lofi aesthetic produced a unique kind of hypnotism that seemed to transcend whatever he was doing, or however he was doing it. In preparing for that interview I discovered he also employs a myriad of other monikers and approaches, such as the equally strange Charles Berlitz, Fourth World Magazine, Monopoly Child, Black Joker, Typhonian Highlife, and collaborative projects like Egyptian Sports Network, Inner Tubes, Tarzana and even Skaters with James Ferraro. His latest release is under his own name and it’s an epic undertaking, a dvd, short story and album called Werewolves in Love, released on his Pacific City Sound Visions label. Let’s just say he goes deep, his surreal metaphysical story details the ritualistic evolution and re-flowering of Earth through cosmic equations, memory, and the birth of a new species. It’s wild, it’s a trip, and of course it’s totally unique. To find out more I spoke to Spencer via email from his home in Athens.

Cyclic: What was the genesis of Werewolves in Love? It’s a pretty large undertaking. Did you always intend it to be this big?

Spencer Whatever happened here was basically instigated by arriving in Athens, Greece. I think the vibe just asked of me more. I don’t really intentionally force new ideas on myself, they sort of just come to me, and I don’t even really like to decide if they are appropriate or not. When a picture that needs to be filled in arrives in my head, and has a sort of loaded vibe, I just take the calling. In this case I was in San Diego, my home town finishing my last record NAS, and I had a terrible toothache, I was at my family’s house and someone gave me some powder that I put on my tooth, and it set of an instant hallucination as the pain relaxed. It was an image of a Werewolf flying over a hill. When I not so much later arrived in Athens, I went to a place called Filapapou hill and instantly understood my hallucination was from there. And I think because I was or am in Athens, that a fantasy story became important. I think the city made it happen. But in this case, I wanted the execution of the vision to be forceful in a way. The flux of this area is strong, and it’s imbibed in the story. The nature growing out of rubble that is either very old or very new, or both, is a powerful vision, especially when it is sprinkled practically everywhere you go.

The music and the film footage (dvd) that accompany the book are meant to all act together as a hidden ingredients that one can use to make a movie. The ingredients are latent in a way, but always there, and at some point could possibly be amalgamated to produce a grander effect. This truth is executed in the story as well.

Cyclic Defrost: I’m interested in the notion of the physical environment playing such an important part of the genesis of this project. Has this been the case with previous albums? I ask this because so often you create these fantastical imagined otherworldly worlds – or at least you do in my head.

Spencer: In the past with monopoly child star searchers my feigning for being in jungle temples brought about a lust within the music and an urgency. With WIL I simply let the land soak into me, and that is a power here, or rather the Power is so strong here that you can ease off your own will and let the two sides mingle.

Cyclic: Werewolves get a bad rap. They’re usually about dismemberment and murder. Surely they should have a chance at love too. Is this project about righting those wrongs? In fact they’re responsible for something pretty significant in your story. So given their less than savoury baggage I have to ask: why werewolves?

Spencer: In most of my works I don’t really give monsters a bad rap at all, it’s just like other friends that you talk to, or symbols that can be transmutated to produce a fresh meaning. In this case the Werewolves are a physical manifestation of cosmic principles. They arrive on earth through a series of interactions from another star. They are what the universe sees as the combination of nature and human. They mediate the process of nature and human relearning to speak to one another.

Cyclic: Your story is really surreal, mythical and mystical, evolution through ritual, equations, sky copulation and symbolic acts. It’s quite overwhelming. In the end I felt like there was something about reconnection between humanity and nature. There lots of themes bouncing around here. Can you tell me a little bit about your intention?

Spencer: One of the most important themes in my book that I take very seriously and hold to be of the utmost importance is a pretty well known fact I think, the magic workings are going on around you all the time, and sometimes you can be a participant without knowing it, and sometimes you realize it and act. And when you act, there is an intention or way that nature has, and when a human can embody that, I think the flow of this can stimulate actual reality.

Cyclic: Why did you need a dvd, story and music? How do they interact? I get the sense the music soundtracks moments in the story or provides the emotional context?

Spencer: I want these elements to be tools for someone to make a movie, but I’m not asking, there is no request, they are just there, waiting to be realized, the stasis of the power of change and alteration. I am focused on capturing that stasis as it moves fourth dimensionally sort of forward.

Cyclic: Leaving the option open to make of film with the ingredients you’ve provided is a fascinating concept, particularly when considering the way you’ve used film and art references in the past. Can you tell me about your philosophy around art, particularly the works you’ve created, and whether anything is ever truly finished, or if its just waiting to be recontextualised or referenced into something else – potentially by someone else.

Spencer: Most of my reflexes can be described by discussing Goethe or Rudolph Steiner, they were both extremely dedicated to interdisciplinary activities of the sciences and art. In my zone I find two desperate things and try to combine them, hoping to uplift them both in the process and bring out something quite new, to blend. Like of course for instance the Renaissance and monster of Clive Barker and Hr Giger, in 4th World Magazine 2, that’s the easiest example. But there is also the Mount Analogue book where the writer describes how he would arrive at the mystery place. There needs to be two points of interest and then the third final point is somewhere in the middle forward. I think with Hegel, he talked about the mediation between artist and life, and Kant talked about knowing a thing within itself, and with the two discussions it comprises how I act. But there is another side, to use another reference it’s the Lautremont side, and that side is one of active shredding. Like I do these processes cuz my will sends me there, but I am also ready to axe them up or turn them around. The Lautremont in me is the annihilator of intentionalism. I don’t want to be fully in control, that’s for other people. All creations need to be let to live and not to be a mental possession or statement of accomplishment. There is no accomplishment, there is only the life you shred.

Cyclic: I know you often load up your keyboard with various samples. Did you make sound symbols the way you have previously for Werewolves in Love? Can you give me an example of how you approached the sound sources for this album?

Spencer: I started writing the story, in order to further expand it, I went to the point of inspiration, Filapapou hill, and shot film on a vhs camera. I took the camera home plugged it into a tv and then began to compose the music. It happened quickly really. I had never made music before to images on the screen, so it was pretty exciting, and the music flowed very honestly. Its trancedelic and long and relays the feeling of power that one can feel in the moment it connects with nature, although here one is connecting with decay on many levels, and nature growing at the same time. And the music represents this startling experience.

Cyclic: This album is under your own name. Give the number of different names you have put to your music over the years choosing to release it under your own name feels significant. Is it?

Spencer: I don’t think so, it just is, I can’t really hide or wear masks here, its just out in the open.

Cyclic: I haven’t seen the dvd. Can you tell me a little bit about what’s going on there?

Spencer: The dvd is footage of area where I wrote the story. There are shots of areas where the novel is taking place. Then there are shots of nature’s Trees and there sigils that are within them, ones that can be read and unveiled to enact changes to the Earth. To make lavishness go away. I don’t really like to force out my opinions on human crimes, but this work is against purposeful lavishness – which one sees very clear here.

Cyclic: Can you tell me about the ethos of your label Pacific City Sound Visions?

Spencer: It’s a diary of my life and my wish to combine all the properties of my experience to flesh out what is the new world.

Werewolves in Love is out now via Pacific City Sound Visions. You can find it here.