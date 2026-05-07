Signals, Fragments, and Form: Jonti’s The Moonblades Comes Into Shape

After nearly a decade between solo records, Jonti’s The Moonblades has taken shape through improvisation, collaboration, and a gradual shift in how he allows others into the work.

He hasn’t been away. The work’s been happening elsewhere, and The Moonblades is where these paths intersect.

In the years since 2017’s Tokorats, his work has moved laterally across a few distinct spaces: the cinematic, electronic world of Mystics with Jono Ma and visual team Babekuhl, five years inside Genesis Owusu’s band, and a run of improvised live performances that began to reshape his process.

“I think everything that I was doing in between all fed into different elements of this album,” he says.

The improvised performances, in particular, marked a turning point due to his collaboration alongside xmunashe, a relatively new voice whose own material is only just beginning to surface publicly. Their shows were built without rehearsal or fixed structure. Three musicians in a circle, responding in real time, sometimes for hours.

“We would be songwriting in real time during the shows,” Jonti says.

Working in that environment disrupted his usual approach. He describes xmunashe as a sharp, instinctive storyteller, someone able to draw from a bank of lyrics and ideas and place them fluidly across shifting musical contexts.

“He knows how to infiltrate them at any time. His storytelling is so vivid.”

That energy carries into The Moonblades. xmunashe features across several tracks alongside drummer Joshuah, but his influence extends beyond the performances themselves. There’s a sense of responsiveness in the record, as if parts of it are still shifting beneath the surface. For an artist used to building alone, the presence of a new voice, and one still emerging, opens the material up in ways that feel less controlled, more reactive.

Running alongside that period, Jonti’s time inside Genesis Owusu’s band brought a different kind of physicality into his playing. That experience feeds into The Moonblades as well, particularly in its more rhythm-forward passages, where guitar and groove feel less decorative and more central to the record’s momentum.

At the same time, working closely with Thedieyoungs (Ben Freeman) extended his harmonic sensibility, adding depth beneath the record’s surface without weighing it down.

Part of that broader evolution also played out through a series of live commissions with Babekühl, where Jonti began leaning more explicitly into cinematic structure. These weren’t just performances, but tests of pacing, mood and narrative. By the time The Moonblades reached the Sydney Opera House in May 2024, those ideas had settled into something closer to a world than a setlist, introducing the album’s loose pirate radio motif and a cameo from Genesis Owusu as DJ Dede, a broadcast presence threading through the work. It felt less like a finished record than a signal still taking form.

If the live work introduced movement, another partnership brought clarity. Jonti’s wife, Binghua, had not been part of his recorded work before The Moonblades, but her presence quickly became central. Living together, he had already noticed her instinct for melody and tone, despite her not coming from a traditional music background.

“I noticed when she would sing, I was like, wow, that’s such an amazing voice,” he says.

The first time she recorded with him, the effect was immediate.

“I had been struggling with the song Moonblades for years. Then she put this vocal on it and now it works.”

Binghua’s vocal on “Moonblades” reorients the song, and a similar transformation happens on “Rusty Mustang”, where her voice becomes the defining element rather than an addition.

“Almost every song, I’d be like, I know Binghua’s would make it better.”

Her vocals now sit across much of the record, often acting as an anchor within its more fluid, layered arrangements.

Where those collaborations reshaped the material, it was Murray Lake who gave the record its final contour.

Lake, a Sydney-based mix engineer and producer, entered the process after years of Jonti working largely alone. What followed was not simply mixing, but a deeper alignment around how the record should land sonically.

“I’m always trying to get things to sound like a record,” Jonti says. “But I don’t feel like I have anything that outputs that.”

Working with Lake introduced a more tactile, analogue-driven approach, particularly through outboard processing and signal chains that pushed the material into a different register.

“How he would process even just a kick drum, or hi-hats, how many delays would be on one sound, then tape, then EQ and compression. It was the element that made it sound like the records I love.”

For Lake, the connection was immediate.

“I think Jonti and I naturally gravitate towards the same aesthetic. The palette of sounds, the balance, what’s meant to sit forward.”

The process extended over several months, with both stepping back, revisiting, and occasionally dismantling parts of the record when they didn’t quite hold.

“It wasn’t about chasing perfection,” Lake says. “It was about feeling.”

At a technical level, that alignment translates into a record that leans on texture and depth rather than volume. Much of the core sound originates from Jonti’s Oberheim SEM, a reissue of the classic analogue synthesiser.

“If I had to have one synth, it would be this one. It just can’t sound bad.”

From there, sounds were shaped through a chain of analogue gear, located at Lake’s Sentir Studio, including 1073 preamps, Pultec EQs, Fairchild compressors, tube distortion units, compression and tape processes, all routed through Lake’s setup. The aim was not loudness, but dimension.

“It was big and bold and wide, but also light,” Lake says. “We weren’t going for a loud record. We wanted something dynamic.”

The final stage came in mastering, with Alex Gopher at Translab in Paris bringing the record across the line while preserving that sense of dynamic range instead of forcing it into something more immediate.

There’s also a clear lineage running through the record. Both Jonti and Lake reference a shared language of records that balance texture, groove and atmosphere, from the spacious melancholia of Moon Safari-era Air to the physical drive of The Chemical Brothers and Underworld.

At points, there are traces of The Avalanches’ seamless, collage-like approach, which makes sense given Jonti’s time performing as part of their touring band. It’s not an influence he leans on overtly, but something that sits underneath the way the record moves, less as a sequence of tracks than as a continuous, shifting experience.

Structurally, many of the tracks shift through multiple distinct sections, sometimes feeling like several ideas held together within a single piece. That fluidity sits comfortably within the album’s loose pirate radio framing, where DJ Dede’s presence acts less as a narrative device and more as a signal between moments, with Genesis Owusu making a cameo appearance once again.

“I just want to put something on and go for a walk for 40 minutes and be taken somewhere else,” Jonti says.

For now, The Moonblades remains unreleased, with its first single expected later in the year. What exists is a record that has already been tested in fragments, live rooms, and long studio sessions, gradually taking on shape as different collaborators left their imprint on it.

It’s rare to encounter something at this stage, fully realised but not yet placed, carrying this much intent without an obvious lane to drop into. The question isn’t whether The Moonblades will find its way out, but who recognises it first, and understands what to do with it.

You can find Jonti here. And Murray Lake here.