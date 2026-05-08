Roel Funcken – Kine 2

Roel Funcken is a long-standing reference in the universe of music longly mislabeled as ‘IDM’.

Hailing from the Netherlands, he’s been prolific in past years, all while exploring modular music. This includes the EP’s ‘Sprown’ and ‘Drature’ released in 2025, and three albums in collaboration with Exm: ’Flyphel’ out in Science Cult in 2025, ‘Cilcit’ on Touched Music back in March, and ‘Fose’, out on the 8th of May via Old Technology. There’s also a delightful modular ambient exploration self-released under the name ‘Kamine’, and ‘Stark’, a collab EP with Cor Bolten. Last but not least: he was asked to open for Autechre during their last show in Amsterdam.

Being in this abundance of creativity left him with a lot of material, which he revised and partially released under the title ‘Kine’. Tracks that felt ‘raw, process driven, and unfinished in the best possible way’ are there. Once the second selection of tracks, ‘Kine 2’, was ready to be shared, he took down ‘Kine’ (from then on only available to subscribers) and there’ll be a similar process when ‘Kine 3’ comes out. Quoting his own thoughts: ‘What if a release has a lifespan?’.

We checked ‘Kine 2’, and found distorted breaks on ‘Feaf’, with stimuli for both the head and body, making us think of drum and bass. And lots of complex delays on ‘Culpt’, which felt very sci-fi, glitch, morphing slow techno with many ornaments. This one is catchy, rythmical, slower and wilder in its second half, with liquid synths and rolling hi-hats.

The sound palette in the opener ‘Brux’ is reminiscent of a cyber distopia. With reverbs like winds, it gets to places where you can only get through a dissected jam-session, tweaking knobs and patches until the frequencies morph in high pitch. Funcken’s weakness for a sick bassline is present, adding a suitable pace for this techno-infused deconstruction.

Then there’s the alien funk in ‘Nibbl’, with rising blurbs through synths and brainy, slow breaks. On ‘Bagai’, a track whose initial melody comes from synth wizard David Rothbaum, breaks are melodic, of a poliphonic quality. And we heard groovy synths going down some rhythmical roads that Funcken knows quite well on the metallic ‘Vict’.

There are other delights with expressive basslines, smooth like ‘Pheon’ or post-apocalyptic-noise like ‘Josm’, but we’ll talk about ‘Poqh’ and its granular beginning, a narrative with enough time for a groove to form every now and then, and appealing changes in speed, with melodic patterns gaining depth. Or about the afterparty gem ‘Bworn’ and its melange of textures, confirming Funcken’s precision through a hybrid of modular and software.

We had many favorites so far, but saved the captivating ’Stromg’ for the end: this one is hypnotic, with changing figures through an elastic percussion. Spiralling and tunnel-like. This is Funcken finding an exquisite tone, that revealing morphing drone mixed with that intricate percussion with harmonics popping all around is pure bliss. It builds a special type of energy reaching an almost pastoral ending. Epiphanic, autechrian. Glorious.

With controlled and manipulated synth tension and evocative motifs throughout, Kine 2 feels refreshing. Under our radar for a while (particularly since we heard Plaid recommending his works in some interviews about a decade ago) Roel Funcken has years and years of complicated bass obsession running through his veins and is very good at storytelling. ‘Kine 2’ is a good ride that slowly vanishes in static, many tracks here demand further listens.