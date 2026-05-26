Mogwai – The Forum (Melbourne) 25th of May 2026.

There’s something about this Scottish quartet that has enabled them to not just persist across three decades, but continue to release such highly idiosyncratic and visceral music. The last time I saw them was at the Hifi Bar during their Rock Action tour and I remember being in awe of what felt like a kind of subdued sombre machismo. In that moment it felt that Mogwai made music for sad repressed white men to connect and sway along to, experiencing their emotions in a safe non verbal way, riding Mogwai’s melancholic melodies and bleak slow heaviness.

Tonight beneath the blue ceilings of the forum it didn’t necessarily feel like that because there was joy in the air – and energy, with the band melding upbeat poppy tunes like ‘Ritchie Sacremento’ and ‘Lion Rumpus’ with their slower trademark dirges. They approached light and dark in equal measure, and it was this contrast that provided the impact. I was surprised to hear vague traces of everyone from Teenage Fanclub to Grandaddy in some of their more ‘song’ based tunes. Yet what I’ve always enjoyed about Mogwai is their ability to hide noise within their structures, the gradual escalation, so when they finally erupt in front of you and it feels like the world is coming apart at the seams, and its not just totally expected, but also welcome. At times they left us there by removing the scaffolding, reminding us of the searing underbelly, a pure aggressive white noise of overdriven guitar, yet more often than not after a few minutes they simply reattached the guard rails and cloaked the music in a kind of weary heartfelt sadness.

It was hard not to hear Goblin in the Giallo-esque ‘Remurdered’, but its Goblin filtered through Mogwai’s noisy aesthetic and it sounded incredible. In fact there were a few times where it felt like the band had truly transcended form and I found myself wondering what we were even witnessing. Was it still music?

Midway through controlled feedback evolved into ‘We’re No Here’, with its demented bagpipe sounding guitars and weary heaviness and suddenly everyone in the room knew that the time had come for them to rip our faces off. For me Mogwai are at their best when they allow themselves to build and erupt and then find the melody within the eruption. And ‘We’re No Here’ was an epic searing guitargasm that just kept building in intensity until it was almost impossible to breathe.

Maybe I’m a sad old man, but Mogwai delivered a carefully curated cathartic set of beauty and brutality with minimal chatter. There was nothing to get in the way – just pure emotional intensity. The extremity and tenderness of their music was probably best evidenced via the encore, the 20 odd minute ‘My Father, My King’, which went from gentle melodies to searing, scalding white hot aggressive noise. The audience were pummelled – brutalised by its sheer unrelenting nature, cleansed and purified by something much more than music.