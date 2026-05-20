Mogwai: “Being new to old ears.”

Over 11 studio albums, a bunch of remixes and some pretty great soundtracks such as Zidane and Les Revenants, Scottish ensemble Mogwai have continued to evolve their own powerful guitar centric highly emotional wall of sound. Forming in 1995 in Glasgow, the band consists of Stuart Braithwaite (guitar, vocals), Barry Burns (guitar, piano, synthesizer, vocals), Dominic Aitchison (bass guitar) and Martin Bulloch (drums). Last year they released their 11th studio album The Bad Fire, which is a Scottish colloquialism for Hell. It was produced by John Congleton (Swans/Explosions in The Sky) on their own Rock Action imprint, and is arguably some of their most emotive and impactful work. As part of their 30th anniversary celebrations they’ve decided to head over to Australia, providing Cyclic the opportunity to fire off some email questions to Barry. Cyclic Defrost: What does longevity bring? Aside from wrinkles? I guess I’m asking what its like to create music with the same people over a long period of time? Does it get easier or does it create more problems? Because few bands seem to be able to maintain the stability you have. Barry: It feels like a nice routine to have as a job and has done for a very long time. People like us kind of need that I think, it keep us focussed but I wouldn’t say it causes problems working with the same people because we are really good friends. Longevity brings a bit of security I think but that’s always one bad album away from disaster so we have to do the best we can



Cyclic Defrost: Do you think that the fact that Mogwai were never overtly derivative and forged their own sound – and have continued to do so – has helped with the longevity and pushed you all to places you wouldn’t have gotten to otherwise?



Barry: Yeah I think so. We obviously have influences (and each member has very different ones) but we don’t like to copy anybody else, at least not deliberately. There are no demos where anyone will think, that can’t be a Mogwai song. There are no rules on what that can sound like.



Cyclic Defrost: How do you stop yourself from falling into a clichéd version of yourself?



Barry: It’s very hard. You just have to try as best you can. I don’t really have a good answer for that. Just listen back to stuff and chuck it away if it’s old ground maybe.

Cyclic Defrost: What continues to inspire you about music – whether its your own or others?



Barry: The way that it can keep changing and being new to old ears. There are still so many new things happening and it is very important to make sure you hear the music of your peers.



Cyclic Defrost: So one of my favourite things you have done is Kicking a Dead Pig remix album, with Hood and Arab Strap amongst others really altering your music. It made a very big impact on me at the time. You have consistently done this over the years with the likes of Pye Corner Audio, Nils Frahm and others reworking your music. What do you feel like you learn about your music when you give it to someone else to mess around with? Do you think as a band any of these remixes have changed or informed how you approach your music?



Barry: It shows how vastly different we interpret music from each other. I notice this when I do remixes for people and the way you can chisel and mould the music into something similar but very different. I think it’s a great way to improve your own practice too. Get under the skin of other people’s ideas and listen to what they’ve thought about your music too.



Cyclic Defrost: So late one night in 2016 I found myself in an elevator in Adelaide with you, where you were telling Kangding Ray that no one likes guitar music anymore. At the time I agreed with you. But now I don’t. Did you ever feel like Mogwai had to weather a bit of a backlash against guitar based music? Was this something you overtly discussed amongst yourselves?



Barry: At one point we were making guitar music when it was really not that cool and it comes back around again. I change my mind about this stuff as often as you probably. We didn’t doubt what we were doing though, we thought we were doing something worth listening to.





Cyclic Defrost: Do you have a firm conception of what Mogwai is? Are there any limitations or boundaries to what it is, should or can be?

Barry: No, like I said any song we write can end up being a “Mogwai” song. It just takes a bit of playing through and work to make it sound good to the 4 of us.



Cyclic Defrost: How does songwriting work? Do you discuss dynamics and structure? Or come into the studio with elements you have composed? Or is it more of a jam based approach?



Barry: We work individually and come in with demos for each other and rarely discuss the music in a cerebral manner. It’s just “get on with your parts” and to trust each other to do the best they can. Sometimes we will jam for soundtrack stuff but even that is pretty rare.



Cyclic Defrost: I was a big fan of your work on Les Revenants, Zidane and Kin. I know some musicians have felt really burnt or undervalued by working in film. Yet you seem to both retain your identity yet also serve the film. How do you manage that balance? Is it something that you establish early with the filmmakers you collaborate with? What continues to interest you in working in film?



Barry: Thanks! It wasn’t easy at first to share your creativity to a committee (so to speak) but once you realise that the film and music has to work together on screen then you get it. It’s a compromise but it’s really the way it generally works. I really enjoy doing scores and would happily do that forever.

Cyclic Defrost: You’ve sponsored a football team, collaborated on a whisky, no doubt a bunch of other weird stuff I don’t know about. Is it important for Mogwai to do things outside of a strictly musical realm? Or have these activities been more about taking opportunities as they have presented themselves?



Barry: Yeah I mean you like the routine but it;’s also nice to have extra curricular stuff so that boredom stays far away……and the fans of the band like stuff like that too. Often people come to us with ideas and we keep saying YES. It’s not always that we go searching for those projects. Lazy boys.

Cyclic Defrost: How has your experience of playing live changed over the years? Does it still conjur up the same kinds of feelings or emotions?



Barry: It certainly can do. We’re getting older so not so much energy maybe but it’s the best part pf the job…..those 90 mins.

Cyclic Defrost: You worked with John Congleton on The Bad Fire for the first time, having previously worked with Dave Fridmann, Tony Doogan, Paul Savage and Andy Miller over the years. Though you’ve also self produced at times. What role do you see these various producers providing for the band? What do you think they can do that you can’t or don’t want to do yourself?



Barry: Quality Control is how I like to think of it. A collaborator who is fully on your team can really make an album have some glitter on it. We may not be quick at making decisions and that has financial effects in a studio and a producer can speed that indecision up as well.

Cyclic Defrost: What does the future hold for Mogwai?



Barry: MORE SLEEP. That’s all we want.