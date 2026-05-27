Lyra Pramuk – Hymnal (Resung) (7K / pop.soil)

On June 5, Lyra Parmuk will release Hymnal (Resung) on 7K and her own imprint pop.soil. The EP is a suite of “reworkings” of music from her lauded sophomore album Hymnal (2025). Made in collaboration with the Berlin-based Sonar Quartet string ensemble, Hymnal expands Pramuk’s pallette of processed vocals with strings and recomposed lyrics penned by poet Nadia Marcus that were selected by slime-mould! You might guess that Pramuk’s approach to wordplay emphasises the experimental, textural and emotional rather than the literal.

Hymnal (Resung) opens with Tarta Relena’s “Aspra Rework” of “Unchosen.” The Catalan duo comprising vocalists Marta Torrella and Helena Ros, explore the traditional music of the Mediterranean region that they present in contemporary contexts with electronic instruments and digital production techniques.Their contribution begins with muffled voices singing in a cavernous space before it cuts to strings embellished with glitchy percussive details. The arrangement “thickens” as strings overlay, and then swells as more voices enter. Its repeated refrain sustains a certain tone or emotion, then ends swiftly with a sprinkling of digital artefacts, shaving more than a minute off the original. I’m reminded how Pramuk often avoids or subverts language, while Tarta Relena sing in less common languages of the Mediterranean region, such as Ladino. Arguably, most listeners will be drawn to the affective qualities of the voices, and meaning is derived by the emotions they stir up rather than the lyrics they sing.

This is followed by Pramuk’s “Khikir al-Qayyum” rework of “Reality”, in which distorted “computer voices” bounce across a steady pulse beat, before a chord progression brings some shape to the song. This is a significant contrast to the autotuned voice-chords and strings that mark the original. A descending “helicopter sound” excites the rhythm as Pramuk’s voice is mixed in, layered up, looped, reversed and warped. Glitchy percussion spices up her repeated refrain, another point of difference to the creaky, scratchy strings that are a feature of this rework’s precursor. It’s worth noting that “Khikir al-Qayyum” is an invocation of Allah as the “self-subsisting one”, who sustains all existence. While she grew up singing in church choirs in suburban USA, Pramuk recently announced on Instagram: “life update. I am now Muslim.”

Laurel Halo and John Tejada’s take on “Meridian” switches things up with a drum machine. A hard knocking kick drum, crisp claps with slap-back echo set the pace, as punchy synths jab at the speakers and a wiggling bassline snakes up the bottom end. A treated voice emerges in the mix; groans, grasps and indistinct murmurs, although “The Sun” is discernable. This housey rework is a bouncy contrast to the version on Hymnal which features sombre strings a morphing phrase of “the sun, licking the soil.”

Colombian DJ, producer and co-founder of TraTraTrax, Verraco, contributes a “weightless reshape” of “Oracle”. With reference to ambient dub techno, I picture this as a euphoric rave dawn-breaker. The string motif from the original is assigned to phased synth chords that entwine with Pramuk’s treated vocals, evolving over over a steady beat of snares and hats. The first half feels like a build up–it’s more than two minutes before I hear a kick and longer still until the convolving bass drop. The bass twists around for a few seconds before Pramuk’s voice returns a with melodic motif. Bass and vocals play off each other until the song’s gradual decay.

Dumama’s “Swallow” features the phrase “to be a voice and to have a voice” is repeated over a cello refrain. Synths, and effects drop in, and layered up—a radio receiver picks up “economic news you can count on”. Dumama’s rework is more of a sound collage than the original, which emphasises swelling strings and murmered voices. From South Africa and currently base din Berlin, Dumama is also a vocal artist makes use of loop pedals and effects in her live performances to build evocative, communal sound worlds. So, I wonder if this rework was made live, like her performances. As the source material glitches and bubbles off, Dumama’s version ends with an ad libbed utterance, sung like a sigh.

Hymnal (Resung) is completed by Djrum’s “Endless” rework “Ending”. Horns, strained tones snd bubbling electronics are set in motion against hand claps, cymbals and a kick that keep an off kilter rhythm; sounds seem to warp and orbit in an uneasy balance. It feels woozy, without a fixed centre of gravity. Pramuk’s “ha ha” vocals, which remind me of Meredith Monk, are brought to the fore and are a counterpoint to a pitched-down voice. It certainly sounds denser than the original with Pramuk’s voice rendered as a synthetic texture as the kicks bubble up, which to my ears resemble a idling motor. When it all fades out we are left with Pramuk’s voice: “Ha ha”. Is she mocking? Is she serious?

Pramuk’s oeuvre shuffles between the concert hall, gallery installation and club, so these reworkings feel more thoughtful and engaged than what might otherwise be dance versions of album tracks. Indeed, only the contributions by Laurel Halo and Tejada, and Verraco are club ready. Rather, it seems the selected artists absorbed Pramuk’s songs/hymns into their own practices, making for interesting hybrids. Pramuk is also soliciting for further reworkings, releasing the stems of Hymnal as a invitation for her community to expand on. As an incentive, registered reworkings submitted by June 12 will receive Calandrelli Female Choir from Orchestral Tools Metropolis Ark 2.