Listen to Clairaudience’s second album, a decade after their debut

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Clairaudience was formed in Sydney’s inner west in 2006 by Daniel and Caroline Jumpertz, who you might remember as being responsible for the iconic Feral Media label, as well as various musical projects such as Plankton and Alpen. You can read our review of Daniel’s 2016 solo album Dream Worlds here. Relocating to New York City in 2010, Clairaudience released their 2015 mini-album/cassette Sun Damage and their 2016 self-titled full-length, before returning to Australia.

Now based in Naarm, they have a new band, featuring Daniel’s brother Mick Jumpertz on bass, and Chris Smales on guitar and have just released their second full length album, The Clueless Hitchhiker, a jangly pop offering that touches on everything from The Velvet Underground to Sonic Youth, yet retains their own idiosyncratic approach to songwriting.

This is what they have to say about it:

“The Clueless Hitchhiker is a meditation on modern dislocation — the atomisation of society into tribes, the paradox of connection and loneliness, and the quiet struggle to stay present in a world that keeps moving without you. ”

The Clueless Hitchhiker is out now. You can find it here.