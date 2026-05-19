Cyclic Selects: Cam Butler

Cam Butler is a Narrm (Melbourne) composer and guitarist who has released 12 quite varied instrumental solo albums that incorporate everything from string ensembles to synthetic soundscapes. He has also played in bands like Silver Ray, Cam Butler & The Shadows Of Love, and The Coralinas, as well as working regularly with ex Died Pretty singer, the late Ron S. Peno, forming the band, Ron S. Peno and The Superstitions.

His latest album is World Forever on Melbourne’s Heavy Machinery Records and features his trademark guitar and a 28-piece string section alongside the immense all encompassing sound of Melbourne Town Hall’s Grand Organ. It’s quite incredible, continuing Butler’s modern classical indie explorations albeit in high fidelity widescreen. We’ve been quite taken with World Forever, in particular its stylistic variations, so we reached out to Butler to learn more about the music that moves him.

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The Necks – Sex

The album that began it all. What a revolutionary concept – one hypnotic song. From 1989 but seems timeless. From players with a total jazz background (see Lloyd Swanton’s and Chris Abraham’s earlier band, The Benders), the restraint and tastefulness is superb. The Necks have made so many great albums, ‘Hanging Gardens’ and ‘Open’ are two that I also like, but ‘Sex’ has such a great vibe. The mix is warm and leaves so much space.

Jimi Hendrix – All Along The Watchtower

From ‘Electric Ladyland’ of course but as a single this song encapsulates everything that was great about Jimi. I used to listen to the radio in bed when I was a teenager, I reckon that was when I first heard this. What a sonic experience. I’m the oldest child so I didn’t have any older brothers or sisters to switch me onto things, I had to stumble around and find things for myself. The whole atmosphere of this song is so electric and exciting. Jimi’s playing of course. His deep tone. He had incredible right hand vibrato control and his touch on the strings with his left hand was so light. Light touch, that’s the key to great guitar tone. It’s a showcase of electric guitar prowess – mini solos with wah, octavia at the end etc. I’ve always loved the strumming bit at 2 minutes 40 secs, I’ve pretty based my whole approach to guitar playing from this little section! The mix is so great too, slighty murky, the drums not too loud, the maracas and Dave Mason’s compressed acoustic guitar. The acoustic guitar really makes this song. High art indeed.

Alice Coltrane – World Galaxy

I started getting into jazz when I was about 19, 20. I can’t remember why, I was just starting out into the world as a musician, I think I was looking for something deeper or more personal than pop / rock music. Not to say that pop / rock music can’t be deep or personal, maybe because I’ve never really been into lyrics, jazz seemed more expressive. Well, my idea of jazz anyway, as I had pretty eccentric tastes. I had a friend who gave me a few records, I remember he gave me John Coltrane ‘Live At The Village Vanguard Again’, a Pharoah Sanders album (I can’t remember which one), and an Alice Coltrane album, I think it was ‘Huntington Ashram Monastery’. Most these records I don’t have anymore, gone to another home I hope (I still have a well worn copy of ‘My Favourite Things’ though, possibly brought to Brisbane by a US soldier on leave from Vietnam…). These were my first encounters with ‘free’ jazz – I didn’t really know what the hell was going on but there was an energy and an atmosphere that struck me somehow. I didn’t discover ‘World Galaxy’ until many years later. Alice Coltrane is a total musical giant. On these early 70s albums her playing (on piano, harp, organ) is harmonically complex but there is an open spirit and emotion that really pulls you in. Music from beyond Earth. I love her writing for strings too. On ‘World Galaxy’ they seem slightly under-rehearsed which just adds to the feel. The strings on ‘World Galaxy’ are like an extension of her keyboard or harp playing, the ensemble is full of emotion.

Henryck Gorecki – Symphony No. 2 ‘The Copernican’

Famous in the early 90’s for his ‘Symphony No. 3’ being a best selling cd, Symphony No. 2 was written a few years earlier in 1972. I love Gorecki’s compositional style. Epic, huge blocks of tone, outwardly it seems quite simple but the more you get into it, more layers are revealed. The end of the 2nd movement is immense, a huge orchestral crescendo / decrescendo on a chord based on a pentatonic scale. Music for the cosmos! His Harpsichord Concerto is also great, Iggy Pop used it as his intro music when he played at Festival Hall a few years ago.

The Aints – Ascension

Growing up in Brisbane, I have been listening to Ed Kuepper’s music forever. The Saints, I loved Laughing Clowns – they were an entry for me into a world of music with more deeper and interesting harmonies. ‘Ascension’ is a classic, those guitars are totally inspiring. ‘It’s Still Nowhere’ still sounds as awesome today as what it did 35 years ago! Ed plays the electric guitar like an acoustic, lots of droning strings under or on top of soloing lines. It’s a giant sound, so expressive. His layering of the guitars on this record is also really great, all the parts have their own space. Mark Dawson’s drumming holds it all together. Mark, as a friend and musical collaborator, has been an integral part of helping me create music for almost 20 years. His drumming style is unique – it’s full of feeling, it’s precise and grooves and grooves.

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Abul Mogard – Above All Dreams

I discovered Abul Mogard a few years ago. I’m going through a phase where I don’t listen to heaps of music, day to day, I work on so much of my own music that I don’t often have the mental space. But I do like to listen to some electronic / drone artists. Meditative but expansive. Abul Mogard, in particular, I really like. His music is so musical, how sounds are a layered, what sounds come and go. The atmosphere is immense and is really transportive. ‘In A Few Places Along The River’ is another album of theirs I also like, from 2022.

John Coltrane – Africa/Brass

Hugely influencial to me as a musician. When I was starting out, a friend gave me a mixed cassette with ‘Africa’ (from ‘Africa/Brass’) on it. Listening to it gave me goosebumps, I was flying at night over some vast, ancient, African landscape! Eric Dolphy’s brass arrangements add such depth – McCoy Tyner’s piano, Elvin Jones’ drums, inspiring. I love McCoy Tyner’s piano playing, open chords based on fourths, this sound has been a big influence on my guitar playing, although my playing is so much more simpler harmonically. John Coltrane, another 20th century musical giant. A great composer too. Also Rudy Van Gelder’s production sound, it’s clear and open, there’s a bit of reverb in there too, it’s not dry. ‘Greensleeves’ and ‘Song Of The Underground Railway’ are also highlights for me, Trane’s solos in particular.

Ralph Vaughan Williams – Fantasia On A Theme By Thomas Tallis

I have the London Philharmonic Orchestra version of this on cd, conducted by Adrian Boult, recorded at Abbey Road in 1975. A very famous and much loved piece of course. I love the folk inspired, modal melodies. The beginning and when the main melody enters is one of the best pieces of writing ever for strings I think. Sublime emotion. I like the English ‘pastoral’ sound of early to mid period Vaughan Williams, there’s an psychedelic dreaminess to it – there’s a direct line to the late 60’s / early 70’s music of Sandy Denny, acoustic Led Zeppelin, even Nick Drake.

Neil Young – Dead Man

One of my favourite Neil Young records. He plays the guitar in such a direct and honest way. And that guitar tone…. It’s hard to believe that tone itself has an emotion but ‘Dead Man’ is a perfect example of this. I think this is the essence to me of recorded music, the tone that you hear is some mystical force that draws you in – if it sounds good, it’s good. He plays ultra simple lines and motifs but they sound so great no complexity is required. The ‘Dead Man’ theme itself is a timeless melody too, Neil Young’s melodies really grab you. It’s a soundtrack to a film set in the 19th century and the album is full of wind sounds and car noises. And the car noises totally work!

My Bloody Valentine – Loveless

A classic. An ageless album. ‘Come In Alone’ is awe-inspiring, the bass sound. I love the dreamscape atmosphere of the whole album. So cleverly put together. I recently started listening to ‘Loveless’ again after a few years. It still sounds fresh and new. The electric guitar – what an invention, it can sound so different in so many situations, played by so many people and create so many different moods and atmospheres. Kevin Shields, another master.

Cam Butler’s World Forever is out now via Heavy Machinery Records. You can find it here. He’s launching the album at Melbourne Town Hall with the Grand Organ and a 28 piece string ensemble for free on Friday 22nd of May. You can find more details here.